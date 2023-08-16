Attorney Contact Information Ellie M. St

Attorney Contact Information Ellie M. Steffes (ID #09103) SANDIN LAW, LTD. 474 45th Street South Fargo, North Dakota 58103 701-404-2900 (phone) 701-404-2899 (fax) ellie@sandinlaw.com Attorney for Personal Representative Probate No.: 09-2023-PR-00168 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CASS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Lorraine Diane Shjerve, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dale Duane Shjerve, also known as Duane Shjerve, has been appointed as the Personal Representative of the Estate of Lorraine Diane Shjerve. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will forever be barred. Claims must be presented to Dale Duane Shjerve, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lorraine Diane Shjerve, c/o Sandin Law, Ltd., 474 45th Street South, Fargo, North Dakota 58103, or filed with the Court. Dated this 7th day of August, 2023. /s/ Ellie M. Steffes, Attorney for Dale Duane Shjerve, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lorraine Diane Shjerve First publication on the 16th of August, 2023. (Aug. 16, 23 & 30, 2023) 249518