Architectural Services for the Design, R

Architectural Services for the Design, Refurbishment, and Repair of the Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome project NOTICE TO ARCHITECTURAL FIRMS: By the order of the Board of County Commissioners of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the undersigned at the office of the County Director of Administration up until 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023. Bids will be publicly opened and read at 10:00 a.m. on April 17, 2023 for Architectural Services for the Design, Refurbishment, and Repair of the Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome project per the following specifications prepared by the Grand Forks County Director of Administration. Statements of qualifications should be no more than 25 pages, not including cover letter, table of contents, table divider pages, financial statements, sample deliverables or required forms. All other pages will count toward page limit. Mail or deliver one original and two hard copies and one electronic (PDF) copy of proposal by email or on a USB flash drive of your firm’s qualifications to: Grand Forks County Att: Tom Ford, Director of Administration PO Box 5726 151 S. 4th Street, Ste. N610 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 (701) 780-8288 Thomas.ford@gfcounty.org Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, with a separate envelope for the bidder’s bond and contractor license both addressed to the County Director Administration and marked on the outside what the bid is for. Any RFQ received later than the specified time, whether delivered in person or mailed, shall be disqualified. Faxed responses will not be accepted. Grand Forks County accepts no financial responsibility for any costs incurred by the proposing firm/vendor in the course of responding to this invitation. Scope of Service At a minimum, the scope of work will consist of the following: 1. Provide architectural consulting services for planning, conceptual design, design development, and preparation of final design plans, specifications, and construction documents, including all architectural and engineering design plans and technical specifications for the courthouse dome repair and rehabilitation construction project 2. Provide on-site project supervision, inspection, and full contract administration services by a Licensed Architect (in the State of North Dakota), of construction and general maintenance projects as required. Daily inspections and observations of project sites by a Licensed Architect will be required In compliance with Section 11-11-28 of the North Dakota Century, bids to be opened and considered must be accompanied by a bond. A bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidders as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State as a guaranty that the bidder will enter into the contract if it is awarded to him and he will furnish the necessary bond. Also, to be included with the envelope containing the bid bond shall be the contractor’s license and proof of General Liability insurance. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, and to waive any technicalities. Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 14th day of March 2023. Tom Ford County Director of Administration Grand Forks, North Dakota (March 22 & 29; April 5, 2023) 205158