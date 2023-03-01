Annual Report Available The City of Gran

Annual Report Available The City of Grand Forks must prepare a Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) on its progress in implementing its Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is the City’s overall strategy for using Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds for a five-year period that started in fiscal year 2020; the current report evaluates activities undertaken in 2022, including the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement funds. Part of the process includes gathering public input on the City’s performance. The public is invited to send written comments about this matter to the Community Development Office at the address below for a period ending at 12:00 Noon on Monday, March 20, 2023. A public hearing will be held at the Grand Forks City Council meeting on March 20, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. to receive comments on the City’s performance. The meeting will be held in person at 375 2nd Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND. For alternative formats or special accommodations for persons with limited English proficiency or disabilities, please contact Tangee Bouvette, ADA/Section 504 Coordinator, at 746-2665, at least 48 hours prior to a meeting. Hearing impaired (TDD) number is North Dakota Relay 711. After all comments are reviewed, the City will send the report, including the comments, to HUD. A draft report is available on the Planning and Community Development page of the City’s website at https://www.grandforksgov.com/government/city-departments/community-development/community-development-reports . Citizens may also contact the Planning & Community Development office at 701-746-2661 for more information or to obtain a copy of the report. Written comments or requests for information should be submitted to: Community Development 255 North 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 Phone: 701-746-2661; #711 (ND Relay) By order of Meredith Richards, Director It is the policy of the City of Grand Forks to provide services without regard to race, color, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, familial status, physical handicap or disability. The City is an equal employment/equal housing opportunity agency. Fair Housing – Equal Opportunity Agency (March 1, 2023) 198018