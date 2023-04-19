ADVERTISEMENT TO BID GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.1 Notice is hereby given that the Grand Forks Public School District No.1 is requesting bids for property insurance coverage. Sealed bids will be received by the Insurance Broker for Grand Forks Public School District No.1, Vaaler Insurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company, Attn: Heidi Cash, P.O. Box 12848, Grand Forks, ND 58201, until Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Questions pertaining to the specific coverage the Grand Forks Public School District is seeking, and other general inquiries may be directed to Heidi Cash, Vaaler Insurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company, at 701.787.3221. No bid will be read or considered if the bid is not timely received. It is the bidder’s responsibility to confirm receipt of bid. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids or portions thereof, to waive informalities or irregularities in a bid received, and to accept that bid which appears to be in the best interests of the Grand Forks Public School District. The School Board shall incur no legal liability or obligation until a contract is awarded and approved by the appropriate authorities. (April 19, 2023) 214050