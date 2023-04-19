ADVERTISEMENT FOR SALE OF BUS GRAND FORK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR SALE OF BUS GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.1 Notice is hereby given that the Grand Forks Public School District No.1 is offering for sale on sealed bids a white, Ford 2017 E-450 SD Cutaway. Sealed bids will be received by Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager, of the Grand Forks Public School District No.1, at, P.O. Box 6000, Grand Forks, ND 58206-6000, until Monday, May 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Questions pertaining to sale, details of the bus, and other general inquiries may be directed to Brandon Baumbach at bbaumbach020@mygfschools.org or at 701-746-2220. Bid forms may be obtained from the School District by emailing bbaumbach020@mygfschools.org. No bid will be read or considered if the bid is not timely received. It is the bidder’s responsibility to confirm receipt of bid. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids or portions thereof, to waive informalities or irregularities in a bid received, and to accept that bid which appears to be in the best interests of the Grand Forks Public School District. The School Board shall incur no legal liability or obligation until a contract is awarded and approved by the appropriate authorities. (April 19, 2023) 213791