ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Seal

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Sealed bids for the construction of Fog Seal 2023 for the City of Thompson, North Dakota will be received by the Owner at CPS, Ltd., 308 2nd Avenue North, Suite 101, Grand Forks, ND 58203, until 10:00 AM local time on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at which time the construction bids will be publicly opened and read. The scope of work generally consists of the following: Fog seal and traffic control. Bids will be on a unit price basis. Each bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing an acceptable bidder’s bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a Surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within fifteen (15) days after Notice of Award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid and Contractor’s Bond as required by law and regulations and determinations of the governing body. Each bid shall contain a copy of the bidder’s North Dakota Contractor license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the Secretary of State enclosed in the required bid bond envelope. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid shall be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. Any deficient bid submitted must be resealed and returned to the bidder. The City of Thompson, North Dakota reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Thompson, North Dakota. The work for this project shall have intermediate and final completion dates. All work shall be completed on or before July 3, 2024. The successful bidder shall warrant and guarantees work for two (2) years from the date of final project acceptance and shall furnish performance and payments bonds, in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract. Bonds shall remain in effect until two (2) years after date of final payment. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. Digital plan documents may be downloaded for $22 by inputting Quest project #8584712 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from CPS, Ltd., 308 2nd Avenue North, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58203; upon a non-refundable payment of $150 per set. All costs associated with preparation of the bids shall be borne by the Bidder. Please contact CPS at (701)746-7459 if you have any questions in this regard. The City of Thompson, North Dakota reserves the right to hold all Bids for a period of forty five (45) days after the date fixed for the opening thereof. No Bidder may withdraw his Bid within forty five (45) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Published by order of City of Thompson, North Dakota. By: ss Terri Herbert City Administrator (July 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 239776