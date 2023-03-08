ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Seal

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Sealed bids for the construction of Sanitary Sewer, Watermain, Storm Sewer, Paving, and Street Lighting for Grand Valley 1st Addition, Project Numbers 8541-8543, and 8545 (District #586/355/587/766) will be received until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Project scope of work includes the following approximate quantities: 7700 LF of 6” Sanitary Sewer, 8925 LF of 8”-12” Sanitary Sewer, 2150 LF of 14”-24” Sanitary Sewer, 119 EA Sanitary Service Wyes, 800 LF of 48” Manhole, 40 EA Sanitary Manhole Castings, 180 LF of 6” Watermain, 6750 LF of 8” Watermain, 5300 LF of 12” Watermain, 27 EA of Fire Hydrants, 4400 LBS of Fittings, 50 LF of 1” Water Service, 49 EA of Gate Valves, 6225 LF of 12”-24” Storm Sewer, 4550 LF of 30”-42” Storm Sewer, 2600 LF of 48”-66” Storm Sewer, 800 LF of 48” Manhole, 245 LF of 60”-72” Manhole, 50 LF of 96”-108” Manhole, 15 LF of 66”X48” Tee Manhole, 330 LF of 30” Catch Basin, 45 EA of Manhole Castings, 72 EA of Catch Basin Castings, 65300 CY of Topsoil Stripping, 22000 Cubic Yards of Common Excavation, 44000 SY of Geotextile Fabric, 14000 CY of Aggregate Material for Base, 38000 SY of 7” Concrete Pavement, 38500 SF of Concrete Sidewalk, 1150 SY of Asphaltic Concrete Pavement, 1 EA of Pedestrian Crossing System, 65 EA of Street Light Poles, 10,665 LF of Conduit and Conductor, 2200 LF of Silt Fence, 1 LS of Erosion Control, 20 Acres of Seeding, and Other Related Items. Each bid must have a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) which contains an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The work, if awarded, shall be completed by November 1, 2024. Complete digital project bidding documents are available by selecting the E Plan Room at http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1 or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest Project #8414034 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans.” Documents may be downloaded for $22.00, and bidders will be charged $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of CPS, Ltd., 701-746-7459, 308 2nd Avenue North, Suite 101, Grand Forks, ND; or at the Grand Forks Builders and Traders. Plans and proposal documents may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $400 per set from CPS, Ltd. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 200827