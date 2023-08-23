ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for the construction of Walle Township, Grand Forks County 2023 Pavement Improvements will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. CST on September 7th, 2023. All bids are to be delivered to: Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC c/o Mike Bibow, 4050 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58201. The Project includes the following Work: Contract No. 1 – General Construction: Work generally consists of approximately 18,340 square yards of street repairs and reconstruction including traffic control, crack sealing, full depth repairs, surface milling, asphalt overlay and full depth asphalt. Walle Township (Owner) anticipates that the Project’s total Contract 1 Base Bid price will be approximately $450,000 and the work, if awarded, shall be completed by October 15, 2023. Contract No. 2 – Unit price costs for individual driveway replacement. Work generally consists of per square yard costs associated with base repairs and placement of 3” thick asphalt. All Bids shall be contained in a sealed envelope plainly marked showing that such envelope contains a Bid for the Project. In addition, the Bidder shall place upon the exterior of such envelope the following information: • Project Name and Work covered by the Bidder (General). • The name of the Bidder. • Separate envelope containing Bid Bond, and a copy of Contractor’s License or Renewal Certificate • Acknowledgement of all Addenda. Bidders must be licensed for the full amount of the Bid as required by North Dakota Century Code 43-07-12. No bid may be read or considered if the bid does not fully comply with the requirements of this section and any deficient bid submitted must be resealed and returned to the bidder immediately. The Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of Walle Township. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.AE2S.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8642032 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC (AE2S), 4050 Garden View Drive, Ste 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201 (701-746-8087). Copies of the Plans and Specifications and other Bidding and Contract Documents may also be ordered from AE2S at the address listed above. The Bidding Documents are available in the form of printed plans and specifications and/or PDF on flash drives by request from AE2S. The costs are $50.00 for flash drives and $200.00 for printed documents, for each set of Documents obtained. Payment for Bidding Documents is NON-REFUNDABLE. Mr. Dan Rood, Jr. Seven Oaks Street Committee Chairman Walle Township (Aug. 23 & 30, 2023) 251668