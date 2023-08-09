ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for the construction of Floodwall Crack Rehab, Project No. 8717 will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Project scope of work includes the following approximate quantities: 1 LS Common Excavation, 1 LS Removal of Structural Concrete, 2 CY Structural Concrete, 1 LS Masonry, 16 SF Floodwall Painting, 1 LS Remove/Reinstall Fence, 190 SY Seeding-Hydromulch, 1 LS Landscaping, 1 LS Erosion Control, 190 SY Winter Stabilization. Each bid must have a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) which contains an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The work, if awarded, shall be completed by November 1, 2023. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1 or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8599815on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00 and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of the Grand Forks City Engineer, (701-746-2640) 255 North 4th St., P. O. Box 5200, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58206, or at the Grand Forks Builders & Traders. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) (Aug. 9 & 16, 2023) 247623