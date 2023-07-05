ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for Project 8489 District No. 599, construction of Sanitary Sewer Phase 1 for HWY 81 & Associated Area, will be received until 2:00 p.m. local time on July 20, 2023. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted through the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Project scope of work includes the following approximate quantities: Furnish and Install 250 LF of Sanitary Manholes, 24 LF of Collection Manhole, 4,200 LF of Sanitary Sewer, 360 LF of Sanitary Service Lead, 8 Sanitary Service Wyes, 18,000 Ton of Class AA Backfill, 690 Ton of Aggregate Surfacing, 7 Acre of Seeding, and miscellaneous work. All work is to be in accordance with the Bidding Documents which are on file in the office of the City Engineer, Grand Forks, North Dakota, reference to which is made for detailed description of the work. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate PDF document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) containing an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a PDF document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the Contractor’s License or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the Secretary of State which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Title 40 CFR Part 33– Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in the United States Environmental Protection Agency Programs. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation concern utilization of Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women’s Business Enterprises (WBE), and Small Business Enterprises (SBE) and are explained in the specifications. The goal for MBE is 2% of the total dollar value of the project. The goal for WBE is 3% of the total dollar value of the project. To demonstrate a good faith effort to comply, bidders must include the MBE/WBE subcontractor solicitation form in the bid package. Bidders are required to comply with Davis-Bacon prevailing wage requirements. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this order are explained in the specifications. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with American Iron and Steel requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2014. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation are explained in the specifications. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The successful bidder shall warrant and guarantee work for two years and shall furnish performance and payment bonds, in the amount of 100% of the contract. Bonds shall remain in effect until two years after date of final payment. Within fifteen (15) days after effective date of Agreement, Contractor shall submit to Owner a written notice indicating the specific date that Contractor will begin construction. Unless extended as per Article 11 of the General Conditions, Milestone 1A shall be completed by November 15, 2023, Milestone 1B shall be completed by June 1, 2024, Milestone 1C shall be completed by July 1, 2024, and all work shall be completed by July 15, 2024. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1 or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8571370 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00 and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of the Grand Forks City Engineer, (701-746-2640) 255 North 4th St., P. O. Box 5200, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58206, or at the Grand Forks Builders & Traders. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS (July 5 & 12, 2023) 238906