ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for the construction of the City of Grand Forks C.A.T Bus Facility – Bus Wash Equipment & Rainwater Harvesting, Project No. #8643 will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on May 17, 2023. Bidders will have the ability to join the bid opening virtually, and a link will be distributed to the plan holders list prior to bid opening. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Project scope of work includes providing new bus wash equipment for a new wash bay and rainwater harvesting for the wash equipment. Construction of a 12,000 SF addition to the Cities Area Transit building, including the new wash bay, will begin this Spring and work associated with this project scope (wash bay equipment and rainwater harvesting) will happen congruently. Each bid must have a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) which contains an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. Federal Regulations: This contract is Federally funded. The contractor must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act, the Copeland Anti-Kickback Act, the Contract Work Hours Standards and Section 3 requirements. Contracts for work under this bid will obligate the Contractor and Subcontractors not to discriminate in employment practices. Women and minority owned businesses are encouraged to apply. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The work, if awarded, shall be completed by July 1, 2024. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1 or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8484820 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00 and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information. Visitation of the site can be arranged for interested contractors by contacting Dale Berman at 701-746-2590. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 216818