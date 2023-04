ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for the construction of Reconstruct S 20 th St. (17 th – 20 th Ave South), Project No. 8640 (District #773), will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Project scope of work includes the following approximate quantities: 4 EA Remove Tree, 5889 SY Remove Concrete Pavement, 7935 SF Remove Driveway, 8661 SF Remove Sidewalk, 5 EA Remove Catch Basin, 190 LF Remove Existing Pipe, 1 LS Gravel Access, 2225 CY Common Excavation, 2074 CY Granular Material for Base, 5499 SY Concrete Pavement (7”), 9419 SF 5” Concrete Bikepath, 1025 SF 4” Concrete Sidewalk, 6510 SY Geotextile Fabric, 154 LF of 12” & 15” RCP Class lll, 7 LF 48” Manhole, 30 LF 30” Standard Catch Basin, 240 LF 4” PVC Underdrain with Sock, 8350 SF 6” Reinforced Driveway, 9 EA Residential Street Lights Including Conduit & Conductor, and Other Miscellaneous Work Items. Each bid must have a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) which contains an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The work, if awarded, shall be completed by September 22, 2023. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1 or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8416155 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00 and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of the Grand Forks City Engineer, (701- 746-2640) 255 North 4th St., P. O. Box 5200, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58206, or at the Grand Forks Builders & Traders. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) (April 12 & 19, 2023) 211757