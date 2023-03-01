ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for Project 8549, construction of Upgrade PS 184, will be received until 2:00 p.m. local time on March 23, 2023. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted through the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. The scope of work generally consists of the following: General Work: Remove and replace ladders, double door check valves, piping, pump servicing, provide deflection shields, safety posts, coatings, roofing, concrete generator slab, sidewalk, site grading, hydroseeding, and miscellaneous work. Electrical Work: Provide new SCP, VFDs, lights, generator with enclosure, automatic transfer switch, floats, modify conduits, new wiring, remove existing equipment, remove and replace outlets, and miscellaneous work. Bids will be lump sum price in accordance with the following schedules: Schedule A - Consists of a single prime contract for General Work and Electrical Work combined. Schedule B - Consists of separate prime contracts for General Work and Electrical Work. Bidder is not required to submit bids for each but may do so if he chooses. Bidder may submit a single bid for General Work, Electrical Work or a combination. All work is to be in accordance with the Bidding Documents which are on file in the office of the City Engineer, Grand Forks, North Dakota, reference to which is made for detailed description of the work. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate PDF document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) containing an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a PDF document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the Contractor’s License or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the Secretary of State which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The successful bidder shall warrant and guarantee work for two years and shall furnish performance and payment bonds, in the amount of 100% of the contract. Bonds shall remain in effect until two years after date of final payment. Within fifteen (15) days after effective date of Agreement, Contractor shall submit to Owner a written notice indicating the specific date that Contractor will begin construction. Unless extended as per Article 11 of the General Conditions, Schedule A or B, Milestone A (all Work except for installation of generator) will be completed on or before December 15, 2023, and all work will be completed and ready for final payment in accordance with Paragraph 15.06 of the General Conditions on or before July 1, 2024. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1 or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8400970 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00 and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of the Grand Forks City Engineer, (701-746-2640) 255 North 4th St., P. O. Box 5200, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58206, or at the Grand Forks Builders & Traders. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) (March 1, 8, 15, 2023) 197563