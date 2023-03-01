ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for Project 8476, construction of LS 49 and Forcemain, will be received until 2:00 p.m. local time on March 9, 2023. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted through the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. The scope of work generally consists of the following: General Work: Construct a new lift station including 24’ diameter cast in place concrete barrel to be installed by sinking, a 28’x36’ precast control building, spiral stairs and catwalks, submersible pumps, check valves and piping, roofing, painting, trees, grass restoration, and miscellaneous Work. Mechanical Work: Building ventilation systems including intake and exhaust ducts, dampers, fans, ductwork and controls, and a cabinet ventilation system including intake, filters, heater, fan controls, ductwork and miscellaneous Work. Electrical Work: New electrical service, CT cabinet, disconnects, transfer switches, distribution panel, lighting panel, supervisory control system, lighting, telemetry and miscellaneous Work. Forcemain Work: 1,400 LF of 12” PVC force main, bypass riser, force main drain down, tapping sleeve, connection to existing force main, new 12” gate valves, grass restoration, and miscellaneous Work. Bids will be lump sum price in accordance with the following schedules: Schedule A - Consists of a single prime contract for General Work, Mechanical Work, and Electrical Work combined. Schedule B - Consists of separate prime contracts for General Work, Mechanical Work, and Electrical Work for Lift Station. Bidder is not required to submit bids for each but may do so if he chooses. Bidder may submit a single bid for General Work, Mechanical Work, Electrical Work or a combination. Bidder may bid any or all schedules as he chooses. If Agreement is to be awarded, a single agreement for Schedule A or three separate Agreements for Schedule B will be awarded for the schedule resulting in the lowest total project bid. Schedule C – Is a separate schedule for the Forcemain work. All work is to be in accordance with the Bidding Documents which are on file in the office of the City Engineer, Grand Forks, North Dakota, reference to which is made for detailed description of the work. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate PDF document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) containing an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a PDF document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the Contractor’s License or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the Secretary of State which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Title 40 CFR Part 33– Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in the United States Environmental Protection Agency Programs. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation concern utilization of Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women’s Business Enterprises (WBE), and Small Business Enterprises (SBE) and are explained in the specifications. The goal for MBE is 2% of the total dollar value of the project. The goal for WBE is 3% of the total dollar value of the project. To demonstrate a good faith effort to comply, bidders must include the MBE/WBE subcontractor solicitation form in the bid package. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this order are explained in the specifications. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with American Iron and Steel requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2014. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation are explained in the specifications. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The successful bidder shall warrant and guarantee work for two years and shall furnish performance and payment bonds, in the amount of 100% of the contract. Bonds shall remain in effect until two years after date of final payment. Within fifteen (15) days after effective date of Agreement, Contractor shall submit to Owner a written notice indicating the specific date that Contractor will begin construction. Unless extended as per Article 11 of the General Conditions, Schedule A or B, Milestone “A” (All work with the exception of grass and landscaping) shall be completed by June 30, 2024, and all work shall be completed and ready for final payment in accordance with paragraph 15.06 of the General Conditions no later than October 15, 2024; Schedule C, Milestone “A” (all work requiring forcemain shut-down) shall be completed within 3 calendar days, and all work shall be completed and ready for final payment in accordance with paragraph 15.06 of the General Conditions no later than October 31, 2023. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1 or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8382932 for Schedule A, #8382933 for Schedule B General work, #8382934 for Schedule B Mechanical work, #8382935 for Schedule B Electrical work, #8382936 for Schedule C. on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00 and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of the Grand Forks City Engineer, (701-746-2640) 255 North 4th St., P. O. Box 5200, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58206, or at the Grand Forks Builders & Traders. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) (Feb. 15 & 22; March 1, 2023) 193565