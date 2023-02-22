ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS Bids for the construction of 27th Avenue North Watermain Improvements, Project No. 8575 (District #594) will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on March 2, 2023. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Project scope of work includes the following approximate quantities: • 5,500 lf 16” PVC C900 watermain and appurtenances • 250 lf 16” fusible PVC C900 watermain directional drill • 19 ea fire hydrant • 800 lf 1” poly water service pipe • 7 ea 1” water service • 26,500 sy hydroseeding and restoration • Other miscellaneous construction Each bid must have a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) which contains an acceptable bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of award, will execute a contract in accordance with the term of the bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the Grand Forks City Council. Each bid shall also contain a pdf document (uploaded to Quest VirtuBid) of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the secretary of state which will be uploaded. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the bid. No bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bids received and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City of Grand Forks. The work, if awarded, shall be completed by October 15, 2023. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.AE2S.com or www.questcdn.com or http://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp/-fsiteid-1. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8376435 on the Project Search page and selecting “View Plans”. Documents may be downloaded for $22.00 and bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, online bidding and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project plans, specifications, bidding instructions, and proposals may be seen at the office of Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC (AE2S), 4050 Garden View Drive, Ste 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201 (701-746-8087). Copies of the Plans and Specifications and other Bidding and Contract Documents may also be ordered from AE2S, 1815 Schafer St, Ste. 301, Bismarck, ND 58501 (701-221-0530). The Bidding Documents are available in the form of printed plans and specifications and/or PDF on flash drives by request from AE2S. The costs are $50.00 for flash drives and $200.00 for printed documents, for each set of Documents obtained. Payment for Bidding Documents is NON-REFUNDABLE. Bidding Documents may also be examined at the following locations: Builders Exchanges in Grand Forks, Fargo, Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot, ND; Minneapolis, MN, and Rapid City, SD. All Work shall be done according to the Bidding Documents. Maureen Storstad Director of Finance & Administrative Services (SEAL) (Feb 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 189348