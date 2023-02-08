ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS 00 1

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS 00 11 13 Separate sealed Bids for construction of the WTP Expansion – Phase 5: Mechanical Construction will be received at the office of AE2S, 4050 Gardenview Drive Suite 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201 until 1:00 p.m., local time, on the 14th day of February, 2023, where and at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids can be mailed to: AE2S 4050 Gardenview Drive Suite 200 Grand Forks, ND 58201 The scope of work generally consists of furnishing and installing the following: Contract No.2 – Mechanical Construction: Work generally includes mechanical construction related to WTP expansion, compressed air supply piping, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) components, and general plumbing related to the building mechanical systems. All Bids shall be prepared and submitted according to Section 00 21 13 – Instructions to Bidders contained within the Project Manual. Each Bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a Bid Security in the form of a Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of North Dakota, payable to the East Central Regional Water District, in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the Bid. This is to serve as a guarantee that the successful Bidder will enter into a Contract within fifteen (15) days of Notice of Award, in accordance with the terms of the principal’s Bid and Contractor’s Bond as required by law and regulations and determinations of East Central Regional Water District for the performances of such Work. Only Bids that are accompanied by such a Bond will be considered. All Work shall be performed in accordance with the Bidding Documents on file in the Office of East Central Regional Water District, Thompson, ND, where they may be seen and examined. Bidders must be licensed for the full amount of the Bid as required by North Dakota Century Code 43-07-05. Each Bid shall contain a copy of the Contractor’s license or certificate of renewal thereof issued by the Secretary of State. All Bids must be submitted on the Bid Form furnished by the Engineer. No Bid will be read or considered that does not fully comply with the above provisions and other provisions contained within the Bidding Documents, and any deficient Bid submitted will be returned to the Bidder unopened. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with Title 40 CFR Part 33– Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in the United States Environmental Protection Agency Programs. The requirements for Bidders and Contractors under this regulation concern utilization of Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women’s Business Enterprises (WBE), and Small Business Enterprises (SBE) and are explained in the specifications. The goal for MBE is 2% of the total dollar value of the project. The goal for WBE is 3% of the total dollar value of the project. To demonstrate a good faith effort to comply, Bidders must include the MBE/WBE subcontractor solicitation form in the bid package. Bidders on this work will be required to comply with American Iron and Steel requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2014. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this regulation are explained in the specifications. Bidders on this Work will be required to comply with the Presidential Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The requirements for Bidders and Contractors under this order are explained in the Specifications. Contracts shall be awarded on the basis of the low Combined Bid or combination of low submitted individual contract bids if lower than the lowest Combined Bid by a responsible and responsive Bidder deemed most favorable to the Owner’s interest. Complete digital project Bidding Documents are available at www.AE2S.com or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for Twenty-Five Dollars ($25.00) by inputting Quest project number 8382931 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Copies of the Bidding Documents may also be seen and examined at the office of the Engineer, Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC, 4050 Garden View Drive, Ste 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201. The Bidding Documents are available in the form of printed plans and specifications and/or PDF compact discs (CDs) from Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. The costs are $75.00 for CDs and $200.00 for printed documents, for each set of Documents obtained. Payment for Bidding Documents is NON-REFUNDABLE. All Work shall be done according to the Bidding Documents. Bidding Documents may also be examined at the offices of AE2S in Bismarck, Fargo and Williston, ND; and Maple Grove, MN, builders exchanges in Grand Forks, Bismarck, Minot, and Fargo, ND, and in Minneapolis, MN. The work for each contract must be completed no later than the following: Substantial Completion – September 30, 2024 Final Completion – October 31, 2024 All Bids will be made on the basis of cash payment for such work. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interests of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to hold the three (3) low Bids for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date of the Bid opening to complete financial arrangements. Dated this 26th day of January, 2023. By: /s/ Kory Sondreal East Central Regional Water District (Feb. 1 & 8, 2023) 180844