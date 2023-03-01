ADVERTISEMENT FOR CHEMICAL BIDS The Gran

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CHEMICAL BIDS The Grand Forks County Weed Control Board is requesting bids for herbicides to be used on the roadside right-of-ways for the 2023 spraying season. Bids are to be priced per gallon in 1, 2.5, 120 and 250-gallon containers. Forward sealed bids to: Grand Forks County Weed Control Board P. O. Box 14776 Grand Forks, ND 58208-14776 Interested bidders please contact the Weed Officer, Joel Anderson, for chemical bid sheet (701) 741-9333. Envelopes should be marked as “Chemical Bid” Bids will be opened on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. in the office of the Weed Control Board on the 3rd Floor of the County Office Building, 151 South 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND. Bids will be accepted until 8:45 a.m., March 14, 2023; or postmarked by March 10, 2023. Please provide seven (7) copies along with your original bid. (Feb. 22; March 1, 2023) 195941