Advertisement For Bids: UND Pollard Athl

Advertisement For Bids: UND Pollard Athletic Center Addition McGough Construction, on behalf of the University of North Dakota (UND), is soliciting bids for Bid Package Two (BP2) for the UND Pollard Athletic Center Addition located in Grand Forks, ND. The project consists of a 40,000 square foot new addition to the existing Pollard Athletic Center which will include a Weight Room, Locker Rooms, Hydrotherapy, Support Spaces and Exterior Improvements. Electronic bid documents and bidding information will be available at the Grand Forks, Fargo, Bismarck, and Minot Builders Exchanges or can be requested via email from taylor.werner@mcgough.com. Bids will be received up to 1:00 PM on August 2nd with a virtual bid opening to follow at 3:00 pm through Microsoft Teams from McGough Construction’s Fargo, ND Office. Additional information can be found within the bidding documents. (July 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 239522