ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Turtle Mountain H

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Turtle Mountain Housing Authority Retirement Home Roof Improvements 1001 Louis Riel Drive Belcourt, ND Sealed Lump Sum Bids will be received by the Turtle Mountain Housing Authority for the TMHA Retirement Home Roof Improvements until 11:30 AM local time August 16, 2023. Qualified bidders may submit bids according to the Instruction to Bidders and shall be bid as Single Prime Contract for all portions of work. Bids shall be addressed and delivered to: Kent Addition Admin. Building 9860 46th Ave NW Belcourt, ND 58316 Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud. Project Description: Miscellaneous improvements and remodeling of existing metal roof system, fascia, gutters, downspouts, finishes and soffits as shown on the Construction Documents. The Construction Documents will be on file and may be examined at the Office of Ackerman-Estvold, Minot, North Dakota and can obtain access by contacting any of the following Builders Exchanges: Bismarck-Mandan, Bismarck Builders exchange, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, North Dakota; Minnesota Builders Exchange; Construction Industry Center, and Sioux Falls Builders Exchange, South Dakota. Plans and Specifications may also be obtained by Bidders at Quest CDN (www.questcdn.com): You may download the digital plan documents by inputting Quest project #8615208 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. All Prime contractors and any subcontractors or suppliers wanting to be known must contact Sonya Boykin (sonya.boykin@ackerman-estvold.com) to be added to the Plan Holders list. Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time. Contract Time will be number of calendar days Bidder indicates on the Bid Form. Work is subject to liquidated damages. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond, separate Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder. The Successful Bidder must secure all licensing required by the Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO) of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. The Successful Bidder shall comply with the requirements of the Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO) of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. This includes, but is not limited to, paying a TERO fee upon mobilization and complying with TERO employment, wage rates, training, and contracting requirements when performing work on the Turtle Mountain Reservation. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent (5%) of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Rebecca Patnaude-Olander, Executive Director Turtle Mountain Housing Authority (Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 245969