ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Turtle Mountain H

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Turtle Mountain Housing Authority TMHA Veterans Village 9818 BIA Rd 7 Belcourt, ND Sealed Lump Sum Bids will be received by the Turtle Mountain Housing Authority for the TMHA Veterans Village until 2:00 PM local time August 16, 2023. Qualified bidders may submit bids according to the Instruction to Bidders and shall be bid as Single Prime Contract for all portions of work. Bids shall be addressed and delivered to: Kent Addition Admin. Building 9860 46th Ave NW Belcourt, ND 58316 Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud. Project Description: 24,000 square foot 20-unit veterans apartment building with common core space. Construction is wood-framed, single story building with slab-on-grade floors. The Construction Documents will be on file and may be examined at the Office of Ackerman-Estvold, Minot, North Dakota and can obtain access by contacting any of the following Builders Exchanges: Bismarck-Mandan, Bismarck Builders exchange, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, North Dakota; Minnesota Builders Exchange; Construction Industry Center, and Sioux Falls Builders Exchange, South Dakota. Plans and Specifications may also be obtained by Bidders at Quest CDN (www.questcdn.com): You may download the digital plan documents by inputting Quest project #8598760 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. All Prime contractors and any subcontractors or suppliers wanting to be known must contact Sonya Boykin (sonya.boykin@ackerman-estvold.com) to be added to the Plan Holders list. Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time. Contract Time will be number of calendar days Bidder indicates on the Bid Form. Work is subject to liquidated damages. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond, separate Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder. The Successful Bidder must secure all licensing required by the Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO) of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. The Successful Bidder shall comply with the requirements of the Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO) of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. This includes, but is not limited to, paying a TERO fee upon mobilization and complying with TERO employment, wage rates, training, and contracting requirements when performing work on the Turtle Mountain Reservation. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent (5%) of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Rebecca Patnaude-Olander, Executive Director Turtle Mountain Housing Authority (July 26; Aug 2 & 9, 2023) 243603