Advertisement for Bids Northwood-Vince F

Advertisement for Bids Northwood-Vince Field Northwood, North Dakota AIP NO. 3-38-0074-020-2023 & AIG NO. 3-38-0074-021-2023 Sealed bids for the construction of airport improvements for Northwood-Vince Field, Northwood, North Dakota will be received by the Northwood Municipal Airport Authority, Northwood, North Dakota until 2:00 PM CT on April 11, 2023. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of KLJ, 300 23rd Avenue East, Suite 100, West Fargo, North Dakota 58078. The bid documents are to be mailed or delivered to KLJ Attn: John Glesne, 300 23rd Avenue East, Suite 100, West Fargo, North Dakota 58078 and shall be sealed and endorsed, “Airport Improvements, Northwood-Vince Field, AIP No 3-38-0074-020-2023 & AIG No 3-38-0074-021-2023 “ and shall indicate the type and number of contractor’s license. The proposed work includes the following: Construct Apron Expansion and Taxilane Realignment Plans and specifications are on file and may be seen at the office of the City Auditor, 12 Raymond Street North, Northwood, North Dakota 58267 and at the office of KLJ, 300 23rd Avenue East, Suite 100, West Fargo, North Dakota 58078. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.kljeng.com “Projects for Bid” or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $37.00 by inputting Quest project # 8428086 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. An option paper set of project documents is also available for a non-refundable price of $122.00 per set at KLJ, 300 23rd Avenue East, Suite 100, West Fargo, ND 58078-7820 for each set obtained. Contact KLJ at 701-355-8400 if you have any questions. Each bid shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a Bid Bond in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the maximum bid price, executed by the Bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of North Dakota, payable to the Northwood Municipal Airport Authority, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to him, he, within ten (10) days after Notice of Award has been executed, will execute and effect a contract in accordance with the terms of his bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and regulations and determinations of the governing board. The bid security of the two lowest bidders will be retained until the Notice of Award has been executed, but no longer than ninety (90) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the bidder will enter into contract for work described in the Proposal. The Contractor shall also enclose within the Bid Bond envelope a copy of the bidder’s North Dakota Contractor’s License or a copy of their latest renewal certificate issued by the Secretary of State as per North Dakota Century Code 43-07-07 and 43 07 12. Any bid not containing this document shall not be acceptable and shall be returned to the Bidder. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Contract Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the Contract. The Northwood Municipal Airport Authority, Northwood, North Dakota, reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of ninety (90) days after the date fixed for the opening thereof to reject any and all bids and waive defects and to accept any bids should it be deemed for the public good and also reserves the right to reject the bid of any party who has been delinquent or unfaithful in the performance of any former contract to the Owner. The successful Bidder will have to obtain a statement from the Office of the State Tax Commissioner showing that all taxes due and owing to the State of North Dakota have paid before the contract can be executed. NOTICE OF REQUIREMENT FOR AFFIRMATIVE ACTION TO ENSURE EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY 1. The Offeror’s or Bidder’s attention is called to the “Equal Opportunity Clause” and the “Standard Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract Specifications” set forth herein. 2. The goals and timetables for minority and female participation, expressed in percentage terms for the Contractor’s aggregate workforce in each trade on all construction work in the covered area, are as follows: Timetables Goals for minority participation for each trade: 1.2% Goals for female participation in each trade: 6.9% These goals are applicable to all of the Contractor’s construction work (whether or not it is Federal or federally assisted) performed in the covered area. If the Contractor performs construction work in a geographical area located outside of the covered area, it shall apply the goals established for such geographical area where the work is actually performed. With regard to this second area, the Contractor also is subject to the goals for both its federally involved and nonfederally involved construction. The Contractor’s compliance with the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its efforts to meet the goals. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform throughout the length of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ minorities and women evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from Contractor to Contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor’s goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed. 3. The Contractor shall provide written notification to the Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) within 10 working days of award of any construction subcontract in excess of $10,000 at any tier for construction work under the contract resulting from this solicitation. The notification shall list the name, address, and telephone number of the subcontractor; employer identification number of the subcontractor; estimated dollar amount of the subcontract; estimated starting and completion dates of the subcontract; and the geographical area in which the subcontract is to be performed. 4. As used in this notice and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the “covered area” is North Dakota, Grand Forks County, Northwood. TITLE VI SOLICITATION NOTICE The Northwood Municipal Airport Authority, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders or offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, businesses, or disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE The Owner’s award of this contract is conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror satisfying the good faith effort requirements of 49 CFR § 26.53. As a condition of responsiveness, the Bidder or Offeror must submit the following information with its proposal on the forms provided herein: 1) The names and addresses of Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms that will participate in the contract; 2) A description of the work that each DBE firm will perform; 3) The dollar amount of the participation of each DBE firm listed under (1); 4) Written statement from Bidder or Offeror that attests their commitment to use the DBE firm(s) listed under (1) to meet the Owner’s project goal 5) Written confirmation from each listed DBE firm that it is participating in the contract in the kind and amount of work provided in the prime contractor’s commitment; and 6) If Bidder or Offeror cannot meet the advertised project DBE goal, evidence of good faith efforts undertaken by the Bidder or Offeror as described in appendix A to 49 CFR part 26. The documentation of good faith efforts must include copies of each DBE and non-DBE subcontractor quote submitted to the bidder when a non-DBE subcontractor was selected over a DBE for work on the contract. FEDERAL FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE) All contracts and subcontracts that result from this solicitation incorporate by reference the provisions of 29 CFR part 201, et seq, the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), with the same force and effect as if given in full text. The FLSA sets minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, and child labor standards for full and part-time workers. The Contractor has full responsibility to monitor compliance to the referenced statute or regulation. The Contractor must address any claims or disputes that arise from this requirement directly with the U.S. Department of Labor – Wage and Hour Division. TRADE RESTRICTION CERTIFICATION By submission of an offer, the Offeror certifies that with respect to this solicitation and any resultant contract, the Offeror – 1) is not owned or controlled by one or more citizens of a foreign country included in the list of countries that discriminate against U.S. firms as published by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR); 2) has not knowingly entered into any contract or subcontract for this project with a person that is a citizen or national of a foreign country included on the list of countries that discriminate against U.S. firms as published by the USTR; and 3) has not entered into any subcontract for any product to be used on the Federal project that is produced in a foreign country included on the list of countries that discriminate against U.S. firms published by the USTR. This certification concerns a matter within the jurisdiction of an agency of the United States of America and the making of a false, fictitious, or fraudulent certification may render the maker subject to prosecution under Title 18 USC § 1001. The Offeror/Contractor must provide immediate written notice to the Owner if the Offeror/Contractor learns that its certification or that of a subcontractor was erroneous when submitted or has become erroneous by reason of changed circumstances. The Contractor must require subcontractors provide immediate written notice to the Contractor if at any time it learns that its certification was erroneous by reason of changed circumstances. Unless the restrictions of this clause are waived by the Secretary of Transportation in accordance with 49 CFR § 30.17, no contract shall be awarded to an Offeror or subcontractor: 1) who is owned or controlled by one or more citizens or nationals of a foreign country included on the list of countries that discriminate against U.S. firms published by the USTR; or 2) whose subcontractors are owned or controlled by one or more citizens or nationals of a foreign country on such USTR list; or 3) who incorporates in the public works project any product of a foreign country on such USTR list. Nothing contained in the foregoing shall be construed to require establishment of a system of records in order to render, in good faith, the certification required by this provision. The knowledge and information of a contractor is not required to exceed that which is normally possessed by a prudent person in the ordinary course of business dealings. The Offeror agrees that, if awarded a contract resulting from this solicitation, it will incorporate this provision for certification without modification in all lower tier subcontracts. The Contractor may rely on the certification of a prospective subcontractor that it is not a firm from a foreign country included on the list of countries that discriminate against U.S. firms as published by USTR, unless the Offeror has knowledge that the certification is erroneous. This certification is a material representation of fact upon which reliance was placed when making an award. If it is later determined that the Contractor or subcontractor knowingly rendered an erroneous certification, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may direct through the Owner cancellation of the contract or subcontract for default at no cost to the Owner or the FAA FEDERAL CONTRACT PROVISIONS A full list of Federal Provisions by which the Bidder must comply, are incorporated by reference and contained within the specifications. Federal Contract Provisions are also available at http://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/procurement/federal_contract_provisions/ and include the following: 1. Buy American Preferences – Title 49 USC § 50101; Executive Order 14005, Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers; Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Pub. L. No. 117-58), Build America, Buy America (BABA) 2. Civil Rights – Title VI Assurances - 49 USC § 47123 and FAA Order 1400.11 3. Davis Bacon Requirements – 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(D); 29 CFR Part 5; 49 USC § 47112(b); 40 USC §§ 3141-3144, 3146, and 3147; (Applicable to contracts exceeding $2,000) 4. Debarment and Suspension – 2 CFR Part 180 (Subpart B); 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(H); 2 CFR Part 1200; DOT Order 4200.5; Executive Orders 12549 and 12689; (Applicable to contracts exceeding $25,000) 5. Lobbying Federal Employees – 31 USC § 1352 – Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(I); 49 CFR Part 20, Appendix A; (Applicable to contracts exceeding $100,000) 6. Procurement of Recovered Materials – 2 CFR § 200.323; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(J); 40 CFR Part 247; 42 USC § 6901, et seq (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)); (Applicable to contracts exceeding $10,000) No pre-bid meeting will be held for this project. Dated this 21 of March 2023. /s/Rick Meland, Chairman Publication Dates: March 21, 2023 Rick Meland, Chairman March 28, 2023 Northwood Municipal Airport Authority April 4, 2023 Northwood, North Dakota (March 22, 29; April 5, 2023) 205349