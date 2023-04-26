ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Grand Forks Inter

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Grand Forks International Airport Grand Forks, North Dakota AIP Project No. 3-38-0022-065-2022 Project Name: Construct 100 LL and Diesel Fueling Systems Bid Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM Local Time Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, for improvements to the Grand Forks International Airport, Grand Forks, North Dakota, AIP Project No. 3-38-0022-065-2022 will be received by the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority, 2301 Airport Drive, Grand Forks, North Dakota, 58203, until 2:00 PM local time on May 18, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Project work consists of but is not limited to the following: Construct 100 LL and Diesel Fueling Systems will consist of 10,000 GAL 100 LL tank, pump, cabinet and controls, 12,000 GAL tank, pumps, cabinet and controls, concrete removal, concrete pad and electrical wiring and control wiring. The project shall be substantially complete on or before September 30, 2024. The project shall be complete and ready for final payment on or before October 15, 2024. Liquidated damages shall be assessed as indicated in the project General Special Provisions for every working or calendar day beyond the scheduled working or calendar days indicated on the contract. Contract Documents. The complete set of Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents can be obtained for a non-refundable fee of $200.00 at the office of Mead & Hunt, Inc. located at 2505 N. University Drive, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58102 or may be downloaded for a fee of $25 at www.questcdn.com #8486916. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically, do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Pre-Bid Conference. A pre-bid conference for this project will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 4, 2023, Airport Authority Board Room, Byron Dorgan Terminal, 2301 Airport Drive, Grand Forks, North Dakota, 58203. Bidding. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond. A bidder’s bond must be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of the award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid and the bid bond and any condition of the governing body. If a successful bidder does not execute a contract within the ten days allowed, the bidder’s bond must be forfeited to the governing body and the project awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. The airport reserves the right to reject any and all bids and rebid the project. No bid will be read or considered if the bid does not fully comply with the bidding requirements. Deficient bids will be resealed and returned to the bidder. Federal Funding. The award of the contract is subject to approval of the Federal Aviation Administration and availability of federal funding. See instruction to bidders for additional information. Any questions regarding bids are to be directed to: Mead & Hunt, Inc. Address: 2505 N. University Drive, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58102 Phone: 1-701-566-6450 Dated this 26th Day of April, 2023 Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority Grand Forks, North Dakota s/Ryan Riesinger Executive Director (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 216586