ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Grand Forks Count

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Grand Forks County P.O. Box 5726 151 S 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 Notice is hereby given that sealed Single Prime bids for furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, other facilities, and items necessary or incidental to the Grand Forks County Courthouse Front Entry Security upgrades will be received by the Grand Forks County and JLG Architects, and will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of JLG Architects at 323 Demers Avenue, Second Floor, Grand Forks ND 58201, 2:00 PM CDT, on Tuesday March 28th, 2023. The Scope of Work to be completed under this Project generally consists of: Relocation of the front entry security desk and security equipment within the existing space, and includes (but not limited to) selective electrical demolition, new casework, rough carpentry, finish carpentry, glazing, doors/hardware, countertops, tiling, electrical, fire alarm speakers and strobes, and paint-touch up. Final completion shall be no later than March 1, 2024. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five percent of the full amount of the bid and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond. A bidder’s bond must be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principals bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten days after notice of the award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid, the bid bond, and any conditions of the governing body. Bids shall comply with North Dakota Century Code Chapter §48-01.2 as amended. If a successful bidder does not execute a contract within the time allowed, the bidder’s bond shall be forfeited to the governing body and the project awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. FEDERAL REGULATIONS. This contract is not federally assisted. The Contractor need not comply with the Davison Bacon Act, Anti-Kickback Act and the Contract Work Hours Standards. However, contracts for work under this bid will obligate the Contractor and Subcontractors not to discriminate in employment practices. All Bids must be submitted in a Bidding envelope that is securely sealed. The envelope shall be plainly marked to indicate the contents and shall show the name of the person, firm, or corporation submitting the Bid, project title, and acknowledge receipt of all Addenda. No Bid will be read or considered that does not fully comply with the above provisions regarding licensure, and receipt of Addenda, if any. Any deficient Bid submitted will be returned to the Bidder unopened. Bids will be taken under advisement and the award of contract, if awarded, will be made within 90 days after the date of opening the Bids. The Grand Forks County reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informality in the Bids received. A copy of the bid document is available at the Grand Forks Builders Exchange website (bntgf.com) Done by order of the Grand Forks County. (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 200828