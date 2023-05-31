68985 ABSTRACT OF STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022 of the Starmount Life Insurance Company In the state of Maine Total Assets 141,331,112 Total Liabilities 76,363,970 Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds 0 Common Capital Stock 3,000,000 Preferred Capital Stock 0 Aggregate Write-ins for Other Than Special Surplus Funds 0 Surplus Notes 0 Gross Paid in and Contributed Surplus 109,480,000 Unassigned Funds -47,512,858 Total Capital and Surplus 64,967,142 Total Liabilities, Capital And Surplus 141,331,112 NORTH DAKOTA BUSINESS ONLY FOR THE YEAR 2022 Total Life and Annuity Premiums Written 4,356 Total Life and Annuity Direct Losses Paid 0 Total Accident and Health Direct Premiums Written 2,480,548 Total Accident and Health Direct Losses Paid 1,327,122 STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE I, Jon Godfread, Commissioner of Insurance of the State of North Dakota, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true Abstract of Statement, as officially filed by the Company in this office. IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of this office at Bismarck, the first day of May, A.D. 2023 (SEAL). JON GODFREAD Commissioner of Insurance STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE COMPANY’S CERTIFICATE OF AUTHORITY WHEREAS, the above corporation duly organized under the laws of its state or country of domicile, has filed in this office a sworn statement exhibiting its condition and business for the year ending December 31, 2022 conformable to the requirements of the laws of this State regarding the business of insurance and WHEREAS, the said company has filed in this office a duly certified copy of its charter with certificate of organization in compliance with the requirements of insurance law aforesaid, NOW THEREFORE, I, JON GODFREAD, Commissioner of Insurance of the State of North Dakota, pursuant to the provisions of said laws, do hereby certify that the above named company is fully empowered through its authorized agents and representatives, to transact its appropriated business of authorized insurance in the state according to the laws thereof, until the 30th day of April, A.D. 2024. IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and seal at Bismarck this first day of May, A.D., 2023 (SEAL) JON GODFREAD Commissioner of Insurance (May 31; June 7 & 14, 2023) 227124