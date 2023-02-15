18-2023-CV-00091 NOTICE BEFORE FORECLOSU

18-2023-CV-00091 NOTICE BEFORE FORECLOSURE NOTICE 1. Pursuant to the provisions of the Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are advised that unless you dispute the validity of the foregoing debt or any portion thereof within thirty (30) days after receipt of this letter, we will assume the debt to be valid. On the other hand, if the debt or any portion thereof is disputed, we will obtain verification of the debt and will mail you a copy of such verification. You are also advised that upon your request within the thirty (30) day period, we will provide you with the name and address of your original creditor, if different from the creditor referred to in this Notice. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 2. At this time, no attorney with this firm has personally reviewed the particular circumstances of your account. However, if you fail to contact our office, our client may consider additional remedies to recover the balance due: TO: Clair Cordts 1019 N 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203 Who are the title owners of the following described real property: THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 7 AND THE SOUTHEASTERLY 12 1/2 FEET OF LOT 6, IN BLOCK 45, MCCORMACK’S SECOND ADDITION TO GRAND FORKS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER WITHIN AND FOR GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D., AND RECORDED IN BOOK F OF DEEDS, PAGE 290. 1019 N 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203 3. Notice is hereby given that the certain mortgage upon the above-described property, where Clair Cordts, a single man, Mortgagor(s), executed and delivered to New Century Mortgage Corporation, Mortgagee, dated October 26, 2005 was duly filed for record in the Office of the County Recorder of Grand Forks County, North Dakota on October 28, 2005 as Doc No. 644782; Said mortgage was assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Trust 2006-NC2 on October 26, 2005, which assignment was recorded December 9, 2011 at Doc No. 714155. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BY A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 4. The mortgage was given to secure the payment of $78,200.00, and interest, according to the conditions of a certain promissory note, which is in default. 5. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Trust 2006-NC2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-NC2 may have previously sent you a letter advising you of possible alternatives to foreclosure, along with the documents for you to complete and return to 6200 S. Quebec St., Suite 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 to be evaluated for these alternatives. If you did not receive or no longer have the documents, or have not returned all of the documents, please contact Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Trust 2006-NC2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-NC2 at 800-306-6059. Even if you have previously indicated that you are not interested in saving your home, you can still be evaluated for alternatives to foreclosure. 6. The following is a statement of the sum due for principal, interest, taxes, insurance, maintenance, etc., as of November 20, 2022 : Principal Balance $66,999.29 Interest $26,226.84 Escrow Advance $18,840.33 Late Charges $45.00 Corporate Advances $1,279.05 Unapplied Funds $(139.26) Total Due $113,271.25 7. That as of November 25, 2022, the amount due to cure any default, or to be due under the terms of the mortgage, exists in the following respects: Delinquent Payments $51,613.52 Late Charges $45.00 Property Inspections $754.05 Corporate Advances $855.00 Suspense $(139.26) Total Reinstatement $53,128.31 All of which must be paid BY CERTIFIED FUNDS, MADE PAYABLE TO DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN STANLEY CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2006-NC2, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-NC2 and mailed to the undersigned attorney to cure the default, plus any accrued interest, subsequent payments or late charges which become THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BY A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. due and any further expenses for preservation of the property which may be advanced. PLEASE CONTACT THE UNDERSIGNED FOR THE EXACT AMOUNT DUE THROUGH A CERTAIN DATE. 8. You have the right, in accordance with the terms of the mortgage, to cure the default specified above. You also have the right to assert in the foreclosure action that no default exists or any other defense you may have to said action 9. Notice is further given that if the total sums in default, together with interest accrued thereon at the time of such payment, accrued payments then due and expenses advanced, are not paid within thirty (30) days from the date of mailing or service of this Notice, the Mortgagee will deem the whole sum secured by the mortgage to be due and payable in full without further notice. Furthermore, proceedings will be commenced to foreclose such mortgage, and in the event of Sheriff’s Sale as provided by the laws of the State of North Dakota, the time for redemption shall be as provided by law, but not less than sixty (60) days after the Sheriff’s Sale. 10. Unless you are ineligible for an appeal, if you are contemplating or have a pending appeal of an earlier denial of a loan modification application, you may submit a loan modification application in lieu of appeal within thirty (30) days after the date of this letter. Dated: December 1, 2022 Erica L. Chisholm, Attorney ID No.: 06327 Janelle G. Ewing, Attorney ID No.: 08611 The Sayer Law Group, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff 925 E. 4th St. Waterloo, IA 50703 (319) 234-2530 generalupdates@sayerlaw.com If you have previously received a discharge in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, this is not an attempt to collect a debt against you personally, but only an attempt to determine your intention concerning retaining this property. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BY A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (Feb. 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 179070