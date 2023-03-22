150 X 250 X 22 Multi-Purpose Building Pe

150’ X 250’ X 22’ Multi-Purpose Building Peterson Arena/Ramsey County Ramsey County Fair Board ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR 150’ X 250’ X 22’ Multi-Purpose Building NOTICE TO BUILDING CONTRACTORS: By the order of the Ramsey County Fair Board District Board, Ramsey County, North Dakota, I hereby give notice that sealed bids will be received by the undersigned at the Ramsey County Fair Board Office for: Multi-Purpose Building - 150’ X 250’ X 22’ Pre-Engineered Metal Building with 16’ X 40’ X 12’ wood connection link. One Prime Bid for General, Mechanical, and Electrical will be received and shall be accompanied by a separate envelope containing a bidder’s bond in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the bid, executed by the bidders as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State as a guaranty that the bidder will enter into the contract if it is awarded to him and he will furnish the necessary bond. Also, to be included with the envelope containing the bid bond shall be the contractor’s license. Substantial Completion Date is June 1, 2024. Should Substantial Complication Date not be reached, liquidated Damages of $500.00 per day will apply until Substantial Completion is reached. For Plans and Specs contact Beth Black at (701) 351-9002. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, and to waive any technicalities. Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, with a separate envelope for the bid bond and contractor license both addressed to the Ramsey County Fair Board and marked on the outside “Ramsey County Fair Board Multi-Purpose Building Bid”. Sealed bids are to be mailed or deliver to the Ramsey County Fair Board district office which is located at 524 4th Ave NE Unit 5 Devils lake ND 58301 by 4pm April 12, 2023. Bids mailed early may be email modified before 4pm on April 12, 2023; email address is: ramseycountyfairboard@gmail.com, acknowledge phone number is 701-662-7027, Lindsey Overmeyer. Bids will be opened April 13, 2023 at 6pm at Peterson Arena Hwy 19 Devils Lake ND. Late bids will be returned unopened. Dated at Devils Lake, North Dakota, this 4th day of December 2022. Ramsey County District Clerk Devils Lake, North Dakota (March 22 & 29; April 5, 2023) 205134