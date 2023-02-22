002000 INVITATION TO BID Sealed bids for the Snookie Register Tennis Courts will be received at ICON Architectural Group located at 4000 Garden View Dr. Ste 101, Grand Forks, ND 58201 until 10:00 a.m. local time, Friday March 3, 2023, after which they will be opened and read aloud at that time and that place. Bids also may be mailed to the same address above, attention George Hellyer. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Interested parties are invited to attend. It is the responsibility of the bidders to see that mailed or delivered bids are received by the deadline listed above. Bids will be received on the following portions of the Work: General Construction Drawings and specifications prepared by ICON Architectural Group, and their consultants may be seen and examined at the Architect’s office or the following locations: North Dakota Builder’s Exchanges at Grand Forks, Fargo, Bismarck & Minot Dodge Plan Room, Construction Market Data, Minneapolis, MN Minnesota Builder’s Exchanges at Minneapolis Bona fide (Prequalified) contract bidders may secure copies of the proposed contract documents from the office of the Architect; ICON Architectural Group, 4000 Garden View Drive, Suite 101, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, telephone (701) 772-4266 on the following basis: A. PDF version of construction documents – contact Laura Kendall at ICON Architectural Group laurak@iconarchitects.com or 701-772-4266. Documents and addendums will be e-mailed. B. No partial sets will be issued. C. Please note: All bidding questions to be emailed to appropriate consultant (architect, structural engineer) as identified in Specification Section 011000 Summary. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the full amount of the bid and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond. A bidder’s bond must be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within 10 days after notice of the award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid and the bid bond and any condition of the governing body. A counter signature of a bid bond is not required under N.D.C.C. 48-01.2-05. If a successful bidder does not execute a contract within the 10 days allowed, the bidder’s bond must be forfeited to the governing body and the project awarded to the next lowest responsible bidder. All bidders must be licensed for the full amount of their bid as required by Section 43 07 12 of the North Dakota Century Code. All bids for the construction of any public contract project must contain a copy of the license or certificate for the current contractor year of the license issued by the registrar, enclosed in the required bid bond envelope. A contract may not be awarded to any contractor unless the contractor is the holder of a license in the class within which the value of the project falls as provided under Section 43-07-07 of the North Dakota Century Code. A contractor must be the holder of a license at least ten days before the date set for receiving bids, to be a qualified bidder. A bid submitted without this information properly enclosed in the bid bond envelope may not be read to considered and will be returned to the bidder. No bid may be read or considered if the bid does not fully comply with Section 48-01.2-05 of the North Dakota Century Code and any deficient bid submitted will be re sealed and returned to the bidder immediately. The governing body reserves the right to reject any and all bids and rebid the project until a satisfactory bid is received. By: George Hellyer Executive Director, Grand Forks Park District END OF SECTION (Feb. 8, 15, & 22, 2023)190128