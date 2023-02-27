Joe Banish grew up in Traverse City, Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations in May 2017.

Prior to joining the Herald in September 2022, Banish was a reporter at the Suffolk News Herald in Suffolk, Virginia, covering education and community features.

Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.

Readers can reach Banish at (813)-508-1867, or jbanish@gfherald.com.