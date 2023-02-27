99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1
Joe1.jpg

Joe Banish

Reporter

Joe Banish grew up in Traverse City, Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations in May 2017.

Prior to joining the Herald in September 2022, Banish was a reporter at the Suffolk News Herald in Suffolk, Virginia, covering education and community features.

Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.

Readers can reach Banish at (813)-508-1867, or jbanish@gfherald.com.

Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks School District presents winter benchmark assessment results
Overall reading proficiency for the district’s second- through 12th-grade students is 51.8%, with overall math proficiency for first- through 12th-grade students at 67.1%.
February 27, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
IMG-0523.jpg
Local
UND, NDDOT celebrate opening of the Transportation Technology Institute
Partnership seeks to devise innovative solutions for transportation infrastructure
February 27, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
The Hyslop Sports Center, photographed on November 16, 2015, houses athletic administration offices, an athletic study center, a renowned swimming and diving pool, and coaching offices at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Demolition of UND’s Hyslop Sports Center slated for summer 2024
Pieper: UND has been gradually phasing out Hyslop's tenants to other homes
February 27, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
North Dakota Capitol
Local
Traffic-related bills making their way through North Dakota Legislature
Senate Bills 2168 and 2169 seek to raise fines for excessive speeding, repeat offenders, while Senate Bill 2362 would shift seat belt enforcement from "secondary to primary" status.
February 25, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
221024-dracola-lab-074-small.jpg
Local
UND adds new degree in aerospace engineering
The degree, the first of its kind offered in the state, will commence in fall of 2023.
February 23, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
North Dakota University System
North Dakota
State higher-ed board discusses concerns over TikTok
North Dakota leaders concerned about data privacy and security
February 23, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
9DF20B25-9060-478D-87F9-D9E199C7F5DB.jpeg
Local
City's emergency dispatch coordinator updates Grand Forks County Commission on workforce challenges
City's Public Safety Answering Point department to partner with Moetivations, a 911 quality assurance service
February 21, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
60B8EE77-F47D-409B-933F-56C26A51BB7B.jpeg
Local
Grand Forks educator Nadine Raymond nominated for national “LifeChanger of the Year" award
The fourth-grade teacher was nominated for the award by a parent. The award honors educators who exemplify “positive influence, excellence and leadership.”
February 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
UND hypersonic.jpg
Local
UND to team with Purdue University to study impact of ice crystals on hypersonic travel
$750,000 research grant awarded by Office of Naval Research will run for three years
February 18, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Mike Kolness
Local
East Grand Forks enrollment down 57 students from beginning of school year
Kolness: Declining English Learner population, rising number of homeschooled students behind falling enrollment
February 16, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Load More