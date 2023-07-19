Insights and Intuition

Each month, Prairie Business Magazine speaks with regional leaders to learn more about a specific topic. This month we asked: How do you continue to develop your leadership skills?

Amanda Torok

SVP of Culture

Gate City Bank

Fargo, N.D.

I believe continuous development starts with the realization that we are never done learning and growing. The world around us changes constantly and we must evolve with it. With this mindset, I believe you can find a great number of opportunities for development around you.

Some of my favorite ways to invest in my personal growth include listening to podcasts, attending webinars and following industry-related experts on social media. By hearing and reading insights from experts on various platforms, I can engage myself in a variety of ways to learn from people located anywhere with a range of experience.

I also enjoy connecting with people whether they are team members or community members – I view every connection as a development opportunity for myself. In addition, I have found leadership skill development through both Gate City Bank internal leadership programs as well as community leadership programs. Having an employer so heavily invested in providing development programs, tools and resources gives me an incredible number of opportunities for development.

There are a variety of opportunities for development within our community as well, whether it’s through leadership programs or choosing to serve on a Board of Directors or as a committee member for a nonprofit organization. These are all ways to expand your leadership skills. I have found great growth in serving as a member of a Board of Directors and as a committee member for various organizations and would encourage everyone to do so. You can give back to the community and invest in yourself at the same time.

Your ongoing personal development is in your own hands – it all depends on how you view each opportunity to achieve constant growth.

___

Seth Arndorfer

CEO, Dakota Carrier Network

Bismarck, N.D.

There are three strategies about developing and honing your leadership skills I’d like to share:

Learning from peers: Learning from our peers is one of the most relevant ways to grow as a leader (and possibly the most cost-effective). I belong to a peer group called Vistage, and we meet monthly to share our experiences and motivate each other to be better leaders of our given organizations. What makes the Vistage approach so effective is that Vistage participants alternate from being the mentor to being the mentee depending on the topic or issue.

Finding a mentor: I've been blessed to have some great mentors who've given me guidance and positive correction throughout my career. I would venture to guess that many of us have had individuals who offered guidance, but often that advice is mistaken for criticism. Being open minded to peer/mentor coaching is a valuable resource that has helped me continually improve my leadership skills.

Taking chances: Lastly, take chances! Put yourself in an uncomfortable position where you need to flex new muscles. For some it may be public speaking, for others taking the lead on a company project. Whatever the challenge, you'll learn a lot about your strengths and weaknesses. Focus on your weaknesses and work deliberately to turn them into your strengths. (And remember, that trusted group of peers or mentor can help you prepare and/or assess how you performed.)

The thread that ties these together is effective communication, which I believe is the foundation of great leadership. Anything that you can do to improve your communications skills will make you a more effective leader.

___

Chad Flanagan

Fargo Market Leader

Eide Bailly

Fargo, N.D.

The most successful leaders are lifelong learners who understand that great leaders never stop developing their skills. When it comes to developing my leadership skills, I strive to emulate the leaders I admire the most. I identify and incorporate their best leadership qualities and strengths, whether that's work ethic, communication, or asking the right questions, while staying true to my authentic self, ultimately creating my own unique leadership style.

Coaching is another critical aspect of leadership development. It can be challenging to prioritize personal development amidst a calendar full of meetings, but it's essential to growth. Leaders must be proactive about seeking out coaching opportunities and constructive feedback. I recently started working with an executive coach at Eide Bailly who helps solicit feedback, facilitate discussions, and challenge me by setting goals. Having a coach is a great way to meet new goals and ensure you prioritize personal development.

Another way I continue to hone my leadership skills is by hearing from thought leaders on webinars or podcasts, in books or at conferences. And hearing from those not just in my industry but anyone I admire – companies, sports figures and individuals with inspirational stories. Hearing from various thought leaders allows me to learn new things and become inspired. We are fortunate to live in a region with many thought leader resources, including the local Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and TEDxFargo.

___

Chris Zygarlicke

Director of Employee Development & Engagement

Energy & Environmental Research Center

University of North Dakota

Grand Forks, N.D.

At the Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC), our organizational vision is to lead the world in developing solutions to energy and environmental challenges. So, as a leader at the EERC for 35 years, I have always deemed it most important to hone my leadership skills in order to develop other leaders and to press into new innovations that provide clean energy to all demographics.

A few years back, the EERC made a concerted effort to highlight and fan the flame of life-long learning, one of our cultural traits. I helped develop an employee development mindset that includes leadership development. Today, many of our seniors, principles and directors at the EERC have taken part in some type of leadership development. In my opinion, if we are not learning and stretching our brain power, we are handicapped in the development of new ideas and will usually also lack workplace motivation.

As leaders, we need intellectual stimulation. Organizationally, I have advocated for leadership training, especially for our supervisors. For my personal leadership honing, I focus on three leadership activities each year: 1) I try to read at least one leadership book each year; 2) I attend or take part in at least one reputable leadership seminar, course, or conference event each year; and 3) I get involved in leading things, whether at work or in my personal life.

There are so many books on leadership it is dizzying, but one that stands out for me as helping shape my leadership is “On Becoming a Servant Leader,” the private writings of Robert K. Greenleaf as edited by Don M. Frick and Larry C. Spears. It just amazes me how Greenleaf’s principles of leadership developed and honed in the first part of the 20th century at AT&T have withstood the test of time.

___

Brian Bergantine

PE, Project Engineer

AE2S

Fargo, N.D.

I’ve worked at AE2S for 27 years. During my internship and as a young professional, I had strong mentors who led by example. As my career grew, I’ve had countless opportunities to mentor staff, grow into leadership roles, and manage large projects.

Building relationships with clients has allowed me to learn a lot from the people who lead water systems and communities that AE2S partners with to complete infrastructure projects. I have also continued to develop and hone my leadership skills by actively participating in and holding leadership positions in professional organizations, such as the American Water Works Association.

Additionally, I recently participated in AE2S’ unique ‘Leadership Matters” program. Employee-Owners from all departments and stages of their careers are encouraged to apply for the yearlong program. I graduated from Leadership Matters in the fall of 2022 along with 11 other AE2S Employee-Owners from across the upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain region.

Although I’ve been with the company since 1996, the AE2S Leadership Matters program provided invaluable opportunities for personal growth, as the curriculum is not only ‘engineering focused’ but also includes lessons for success in the business world.