Insights and Intuition

Each month, Prairie Business Magazine speaks with regional leaders to learn more about a specific topic. This month we asked: How is work-personal life balance encouraged in your organization?

Lindsay Mack

SVP Human Resources & Training Director

Cornerstone Bank

Fargo, N.D.

We value what we do, where we work, and the people we work with. It’s important for our team members to have a healthy work-personal life balance and at the same time for our customers to have uncompromised service. We provide as much flexibility as we can so team members can put their families first. We accomplish this in various ways. Our teams cross-train to ensure that team members can enjoy their time away from work while fellow team members cover duties. Our generous Paid Time Off program allows team members sufficient time to recharge. Our leaders encourage team members to use their paid time off to step away from work as needed. Our team members are our greatest asset so we work to ensure we are providing opportunities to allow for them to take care of themselves.

Sam Lower

Sam Lower, SHRM-CP

Human resources generalist

Marsh McLennan Agency

Fargo, N.D.

At Marsh McLennan Agency, we believe that our reputation of employee satisfaction and high rate of retention is a direct result of our agency’s approach to supporting a healthy work-life balance. We know that clients are earned and our strong relationships and duty of service to our community begins with a work environment that creates legacy employees.

A hybrid work environment is offered to all colleagues at MMA, providing the flexibility expected in the office today, while still allowing for space to foster a team-oriented atmosphere where employees feel vested in our agency’s larger mission to continue providing the highest quality insurance and risk management advisory services in our region.

Our hybrid work policy ensures colleagues can build their careers around their families, instead of fitting their whole selves around a rigid work schedule. We provide our colleagues the flexibility to design a schedule that works best for them and their families. We know it’s important for our colleagues to coach their daughter’s softball game, be with aging parents at an appointment, or sometimes simply have the time to shovel the snow from their driveways- a reality we know all too well in Fargo!

Tricia Schill

Director of Human Resources

Enclave Companies

West Fargo, N.D.

At Enclave, we value people for who they are and take pride in our relationships. Creating space for career and personal life balance allows our team members to remain engaged and put forth their best work.

In addition to prioritizing everyday flexibility for personal commitments, we intentionally promote this balance throughout the year. Recently, we celebrated employee appreciation day by providing a paid half day off. We also offer our employees paid volunteer hours, opening the opportunity to give back during regular work hours.

Our team connects monthly through lunch and happy hour events to promote a strong work culture. These events provide space to grow relationships among team members and support each other.

Ryan Smith

Director of Human Resources

JLG Architects

Grand Forks, N.D.

At JLG, the employees are owners, which drives everyone to bring the best version of themselves to work. Our leadership highly encourages us to have a healthy balance between the demands of our professional roles and personal life. To ensure this happens, we provide a robust paid time-off program that allows us to fully disconnect from work, use our vacation time, and spend time doing the things we enjoy.

When we take a day off (or multiple days), we are expected to be disconnected and not worried about work; we know we have a great team ready and able to step in and support us.

Employee-owners also love the flexibility to work from home if they have appointments, childcare issues, or other outside obligations that need attention. In the summer months, we have a condensed work week which allows us to leave early on Fridays and enjoy more of our short summer with friends and family.

Another incredible thing about JLG is how everyone is encouraged to be active in our communities – through volunteerism with organizations we’re passionate about or mentorship in our local schools and universities.