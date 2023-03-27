99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
How many days since it was 40 degrees in Grand Forks? 120 and counting

Last week’s snowfall brought Grand Forks’ total to 65.9 inches, which makes this winter the eighth snowiest winter on record, dating to 1892.

031823 snowRemoval.jpg
A worker clears snow off the sidewalk on the south side of the Alerus Center Friday, March 17, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — As of Sunday, the temperature in Grand Forks has not reached 40 degrees in 120 days, according to meteorologists at WDAY.

And since the coming days probably only will see high temperatures in teens and 20s, it doesn’t appear the streak will end anytime soon – although it is highly unlikely Grand Forks will break its all-time streak.

The last time Grand Forks saw temperatures rise above 40 was Nov. 26, when the high was 41, according to WDAY records. The record for consecutive days below 40 is 155, set in 1979. That year, it didn’t hit 40 degrees until April 13. In Fargo, the record is 152 days, also set in 1979.

Fargo has a longer current streak than Grand Forks. As of Sunday, March 26, the city to the south is on a 136-day streak, since it hasn’t hit 40 degrees in Fargo since Nov. 9, when it was 42.

Fargo’s streak is the second-longest on record for that city. As of Thursday, Grand Forks' streak is the city's ninth-longest, according to WDAY.

Forecasts for Grand Forks show highs in the teens Monday and in the 20s through Friday, according to WDAY.

“It does not look likely we will hit 40 degrees through the end of March for Fargo or Grand Forks. To break the record, Fargo would need to go through April 12 without hitting 40 degrees,” WDAY meteorologist Dillon Vogt told the Herald. “For Grand Forks, we would need to stay below 40 degrees until May 1 to break the record, which is super unrealistic and will not happen.”

Last week’s snowfall brought Grand Forks’ total to 65.9 inches, which makes this winter the eighth snowiest winter on record, dating to 1892. Last year, Grand Forks had 77.5 inches, which was fourth all-time. The winter of 2018-19 was the third snowiest on record, with 80.3 inches.

Four of the last five winters in Grand Forks – including this winter – brought at least 65 inches of snow.

The last five years of snowfall are: 2018-19 (80.3 inches), 2019-20 (71.9 inches), 2020-21 (17.1 inches), 2021-22 (77.5 inches) and 2022-23 (65.9 inches).

Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
ADVERTISEMENT

