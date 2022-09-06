Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Baker Spotlight
Olson final round pie .jpg
1/12: Caitlin Olson's "Blue Bird Pie" was a tangy fruit pie that included a shortbread crust. It was Olson's entrant in the championship round of the 2022 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off. The pie scored 138 points in the final round and earned Olson the grand prize of a $500 gift card from Home of Economy and a $500 check from the Herald, on behalf of her sponsor, Hope Church.
Hanson Round 2 pie .jpg
2/12: Jill Hanson's "Georgia Pecan Pie Delight," submitted for Round 2 of the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Caitlin Olson's Strata Pie.jpg
3/12: "Strata Pie," by Caitlin Olson of East Grand Forks.
Proulx Round 2 pie.jpg
4/12: Brityn Proulx's "Saltex Caramel Apple Pie," submitted for Round 2 of the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Raddatz Round 2 pie .jpg
5/12: Peggy Raddatz's "Salted Caramel French Silk Pie," with a chocolate replica of the Eiffel Tower, submitted for Round 2 of the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Raspberry French Silk Pie by Evan Andrist.jpg
6/12: "Raspberry French Silk Pie," baked by Evan Andrist for the 2022 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-Off.
New Orleans Bananas Foster Dream Pie.jpg
7/12: Jill Hanson's "New Orleans Bananas Foster Dream Pie." This pie was the entry submitted by Hanson in the championship round of the 2022 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Elaines Juneberry Rhubarb pie by Evan Andrist.jpg
8/12: Elaine's Juneberry Rhubarb pie, by Evan Andrist.
Bouvette Lemon Meringue.jpg
9/12: "Lemon Meringue Pie" by Victoria Bouvette.
Passion fruit, mango by Handford.jpg
10/12: "Passion Fruit, Mango Chocolate Pie" by Mallory Handford.
RhubarbRaspberry by Tammy Schmitz.jpg
11/12: "Rhubarb Raspberry Pie" by Tammy Schmitz, of Grand Forks.
Jill Hanson Key Lime Pie .jpg
12/12: "Double Crust Luscious Key Lime Pie," by Jill Hanson.
More from the Bakers
08xx23 DonnaScholl1.jpg
Community
A veteran of baking fundraisers, Scholl enters first competition
Scholl is sponsored by American Crystal Sugar Company.
07xx23 CassieCampbell.jpg
Community
From Montana to Grand Forks, Cassie Campbell still baking
Cassie Campbell is one of the contestants hoping to win the Home of Economy Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off
4d ago
08xx23 DebbieTodhunter1.jpg
Community
Debbie Todhunter has a love for traveling, acting, baking
Todhunter is sponsored by Harry's Steakhouse.
5d ago
08xx23 RichelleKruger1.jpg
Local
Richelle Kruger says baking connects her with her family
Kruger is sponsored by Wall's Medicine Center.
6d ago
More Spotlights
08xx23 MaxVanBlarcom1.jpg
Community
Van Blarcom carries on mother’s love of baking
The bakers are competing in a tournament-style format that will last through Sept. 18.
Aug 17
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
07xx23 BetteMorstad.jpg
Community
Morstad draws from decades of experience, starting in Fordville
Sponsored by Hugo's, Morstad entered the contest at the urging of friends.
Aug 16
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
07xx23 MandyWilliamson.jpg
Community
Mandy Williamson brightens days through food
Mandy Williamson, a 22-year-old UND physical therapy student, is looking to learn from competing in the Home of Economy Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off
Aug 15
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Home of Economy horizontal.jpg
1/1: 
08xx23 DeAnnaShackleford1.jpg
Community
Deanna Shackelford learned by bringing pies to threshing event
Shackelford is sponsored by Toasted Frog.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
08xx23 EvanAndrist1.jpg
Community
Evan Andrist back for second year, hoping to win this time
Andrist is among 15 bakers who will compete in the second-annual tournament, which begins Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 18.
Aug 13
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
07xx23 DawnPearson.jpg
Community
Dawn Pearson takes advantage of husband’s interest in growing fruit
Pearson is sponsored by Blue Moose, of East Grand Forks.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
The 1st Annual Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-Off
A look back on the first tournament from last year
091322 Caitlin.jpg
Lifestyle
Caitlin Olson's 'Blue Bird Pie' wins Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off
Olson was sponsored throughout the contest by Hope Church of Grand Forks. For her win, she received a $500 check from the Herald on behalf of Hope Church, as well as the choice between two prizes from Home of Economy – either a $500 gift card or a pie safe worth $1,400.
Evan Andrist on Sept. 6, 2022.JPG
Local
Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off field narrowed to two
Championship round set for next week, with at least $1,000 in prizes at stake.
Sep 6, 2022
Jill Hanson pie delivery Aug. 29.JPG
Lifestyle
Once again, crust is king at Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off
After two rounds, the original field of 16 has been sliced to just four. Read this story to see the winners, as well as photos of each of the eight pies judged during Round 2.
Aug 29, 2022
pie1.jpg
Lifestyle
Judges in Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off looking forward to seeing the creativity of bakers
First round of the contest is Monday morning, when 16 bakers will arrive to have their pies judged by the four-person panel.
Aug 20, 2022
The 2022 Recipes
Make these winning pies at home!
Olson final round pie .jpg
Arts and Entertainment
$1,000 winner: Caitlin Olson's recipe for Blue Bird Pie, which won the Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off
Check out Olson's tangy, fruity and extraordinarily decorative pie, which scored 138 points in the final round of judging and won the $1,000 grand prize.
Nov 23, 2022
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Raspberry French Silk Pie by Evan Andrist.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Andrist's 'Raspberry French Silk Pie' introduces judges to leaf lard
Andrist, of Grand Forks, advanced into the third week of the month-long contest, which was held in August and September. Sixteen bakers participated in the first-ever tournament.
Dec 25, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jill Hanson Key Lime Pie .jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Jill Hanson's key lime pie tastes as bright as it looks
Hanson entered this recipe for her third-round matchup in the head-to-head competition and it was good enough to push her into the championship round.
Dec 24, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Black Tie Bluberry Pie by Jill Hanson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Hanson's 'Black Tie Blueberry Pie' a fruity, creamy contrast
Hanson finished second in the 16-baker tournament, held in August-September at Home of Economy
Dec 16, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brown Sugar Pumpkin by Alexandra Lunseth.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Lunseth encourages readers to enjoy twists on recipes
For her first-round entry, Alexandra Lunseth submitted this pumpkin pie, with its brown sugar filling.
Dec 19, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Passion fruit, mango by Handford.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Handford's 'Passion Fruit, Mango and Chocolate Pie' an exotic entry
With that rich yellow hue, it had to be lemon, right? Nope.
Dec 6, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
New Orleans Bananas Foster Dream Pie.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off recipes: New Orleans Bananas Foster Dream Pie, by Jill Hanson
Check out Hanson's rich and creamy recipe, which scored 130 points in the final round of judging and finished second to Caitlin Olson's grand prize-winning "Blue Bird Pie."
Nov 23, 2022
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Pecan Bourbon by Peggy Raddatz.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: That pecan pie's 'boozy crust' is infused with bourbon
When Peggy Raddatz submitted her “Pecan Bourbon Pie with Boozy Crust and Maple Whipped Topping,” the ultra-descriptive title led to a logical question: What does she mean by “boozy crust”?
Dec 21, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Elaines Juneberry Rhubarb pie by Evan Andrist.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipe: Andrist's 'Elaine's Juneberry Rhubarb Pie'
The Herald is publishing the recipes of all 30 pies entered in this year's Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Dec 18, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
RhubarbRaspberry by Tammy Schmitz.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Rhubarb-raspberry pie by Schmitz will make your house smell good, too
During the holiday season, the Herald will be publishing the recipes of all 30 pies entered in this year's Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Dec 17, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Raspberry Cream Pie by Brityn Proulx.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Brityn Proulx offers a treat with the zing of fresh raspberries
It starts with a graham cracker crust, with a citrus-infused cream-cheese filling. For topping, she boiled raspberries and sugar.
Dec 15, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
SweetheartCherryPie.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Olson's cherry pie was a sweetheart indeed
“Sweetheart Cherry Pie” – like all of Caitlin Olson's pies – relies upon an entirely vegan recipe.
Dec 23, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Caitlin Olson's Strata Pie.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Caitlin Olson's 'Strata Pie' pleasing to the palette as well as the eye
Here is Olson’s recipe for “Strata Pie.” During the holiday season, the Herald published the recipes of all 30 pies entered in this year's Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Dec 26, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hanson Round 2 pie .jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Hanson takes decadence to new level with 'Georgia Pecan Pie Delight'
As if the recipe by itself isn’t quite decadent enough, Hanson suggests eating it with ice cream, which was not allowed during the contest.
Dec 14, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Salted Caramel Apple by Brityn Proulx.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Brityn Proulx's description of 'Salted Caramel Apple Pie' says it all
Proulx was one of 16 bakers in the month-long tournament, and she worked her way into the third round. In Round 2, she earned a win with her take on this apple pie.
Dec 13, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brenda Kover's Best Lemon Pie.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Brenda Kovar institutes fresh citrus into her 'Best Lemon Pie'
This pie employed lard in the crust – a practice that always caught the attention of the tournament’s four judges – and the familiar tart-and-sweet citrus filling.
Dec 10, 2022
Brenda Dufault's coconut cream.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pies: Brenda Dufault's 'Mom's Coconut Cream Pie' left an impression in first round
Whereas Dufault’s mother-in-law might have created the heirloom recipe, Dufault showed she has all of the kitchen skills required to make it come to life.
Dec 9, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bouvette Lemon Meringue.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Bouvette enters a unique take on lemon meringue pie
The last line of her recipe says it all: "Pipe onto the lemon filling in a fun design."
Dec 7, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rose Fuchs coconut cream.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Fuchs opened tournament with a classic 'Coconut Cream Pie'
It featured a bright coconut flavor, hidden under a tall layer of classic vanilla-flavored meringue.
Dec 7, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Evan Andrist Sept. 6.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald pie recipes: Evan Andrist's 'Chocolate Carmel Pecan Pie'
Here's a pie made to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Nov 26, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brityn Proulx Round 3.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off recipes: Brityn Proulx's 'Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie'
This wasn't just a run-of-the-mill pumpkin pie. It featured a decorative top and a unique, spiced crust, served with espresso whipped cream.
Nov 26, 2022
 · 
By  Staff reports

