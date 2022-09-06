1 / 12: Caitlin Olson's "Blue Bird Pie" was a tangy fruit pie that included a shortbread crust. It was Olson's entrant in the championship round of the 2022 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off. The pie scored 138 points in the final round and earned Olson the grand prize of a $500 gift card from Home of Economy and a $500 check from the Herald, on behalf of her sponsor, Hope Church.