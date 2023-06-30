Sanford files countersuit after claims it delivered torso to Fargo medical waste disposal company

FARGO — Sanford Health has filed a countersuit against a Fargo medical waste treatment company that alleged the hospital’s subsidiary delivered a human torso for disposal.

The health care company headquartered in Sioux Falls told The Forum on Thursday, June 29, it had filed its answer to a lawsuit filed by Monarch Waste Technologies last week. Monarch is suing Sanford and its Fargo subsidiary, Health Environmental Services, or HESI, for breach of contract, trespassing and wrongfully taking waste.

In its Thursday court filing that denied wrongdoing, Sanford claims Monarch, a Texas-based company that leases space in the HESI facility at 1420 40th St. N., breached its contract with Sanford and HESI in a number of ways, including failing to dispose of waste in a timely manner and within North Dakota regulation, creating potential health hazards, failing to store waste properly, not having enough staff and not providing adequate training, according to the counterclaims dated Thursday.

Sanford also accused Monarch of fraudulent misrepresentation, property damage and failure to pay operating expenses.

Sanford claims the torso was a “partial lower body research specimen” used to teach medical staff about hip replacement procedures, the provider said in the lawsuit. Any allegations of the torso being mishandled or missing are “deeply inaccurate, and deliberately misleading.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Monarch’s failure to not only perform its contracted duties, but to actually twist its failures into a public allegation of wrongdoing to smear Sanford, starkly demonstrates the bad faith with which Monarch has approached its work,” Sanford said in a statement.

The counterclaim filed Thursday is in response to Monarch’s allegations that Sanford and HESI have taken action to force a termination of contract with the medical waste disposal company. Monarch and HESI signed 10-year disposal and lease agreements in 2020, allowing Monarch to work out of the HESI building, according to court documents.

MORE STORIES BY APRIL BAUMGARTEN







HESI packages medical waste for Sanford and takes it to Monarch, which then disposes of the waste.

Monarch began to process HESI’s waste at the Fargo facility in 2022. Before that, it was shipped to a Monarch facility in New Mexico, according to court documents.

Sanford claimed in its countersuit that Monarch became overwhelmed by the amount of waste the health care company produced, despite promises that it could handle the volume. HESI employees brought up concerns in early 2023 of unsanitary and unsafe conditions at Monarch, the suit said. HESI entered the Monarch facility and found it "overrun with waste," claiming much of the waste was several weeks old, the suit said.

Waste had to be stored outside in semitrailers, and HESI couldn't pull its trucks into the Monarch area to unload new waste, the countersuit said.

"An overwhelming stench filled the facility as a result of the accumulated waste," Sanford said in court documents.

Sanford said in its filing it believed Monarch couldn't keep up with the workload because it was "consistently understaffed" and that equipment was often broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

HESI employees went into Monarch’s facility in February and spread waste on the floor, Monarch’s lawsuit alleged. The employees then took pictures of the facility and attached them to an April 23 termination notice, the lawsuit said. Sanford denied there is video proof of HESI employees staging the photos.

Monarch alleged HESI delivered on March 3 a torso in a plastic container to the waste disposal facility and signed a receipt form without Monarch’s knowledge, the lawsuit said.

The torso belonged to an older man, was wearing shorts and had other body parts packed underneath it, Monarch CEO David Cardenas said. The facility does not accept body parts, he added.

HESI often had to sign waste manifests for Monarch because there were no employees at the facility, Sanford said in the lawsuit. Monarch was aware this happened and allowed it, the lawsuit said.

Monarch found the torso on March 7 after employees noticed a “rotten and putrid smell,” according to its lawsuit. The company filed a rejection report with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

State officials said the torso incident remains under investigation.

Monarch also alleged in its lawsuit HESI employees came into the facility on March 8 to remove waste. It’s unclear what happened to the torso, as it disappeared from the Monarch facility, the lawsuit said.

Monarch claimed HESI gave no notice of coming into the facility, though HESI claims it told Monarch it would remove more than 20,000 pounds of waste not being processed, court documents said.

ADVERTISEMENT

HESI employees also entered the facility to take back waste because Monarch was not disposing of the waste in a timely manner, the lawsuit said.

Sanford said HESI turned off water to the boiler room on March 9 because Monarch locked them out of the facility, a move Monarch said put lives in danger. Monarch had possession of the “partial lower body research specimen” when Sanford was locked out, Sanford spokesman Nathan Aamodt said.

Monarch failed to carry out its contractual obligations to the point that Sanford couldn’t rely on the waste disposal company, Sanford said. Because of the breach of contract, Sanford and HESI took control of 73,000 pounds of medical waste and had another vendor destroy it, Sanford’s lawsuit said.

HESI claimed in its lawsuit that Monarch sabotaged and damaged a Valley City facility Sanford allowed it to use after being told to leave the Valley City location.

“The claims by Monarch are totally unsupported by the facts, and the lawsuit is simply a retaliation for the warranted termination of the parties’ contract and a desperate attempt by Monarch to distract from its own failures,” Sanford said in a statement said, adding Monarch’s lawsuit was a result of Sanford taking control of the situation and serving a notice to terminate the contracts.

Sanford Medical Center in Fargo conducts research and has an academic mission, the countersuit said. Medical staff learn using medical specimens that are donated, according to court documents.

“Once a teaching specimen’s use is completed for its educational purpose, it is packaged for sanitary destruction,” the lawsuit said.

The torso was "clearly tagged" as "Human Tissue for Research," the countersuit said, adding it was "the type of routine biological material inherent in a medical and teaching facility like Sanford that (Monarch) guaranteed it would safely and promptly dispose."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanford claimed in its countersuit Monarch “concocted outrageous claims and baseless theories” about HESI after being served a notice of termination, claiming HESI and the hospital breached its contract. The health care company also said Monarch didn't claim the torso was improperly packaged and delivered until after it was served a notice of default on its contract.

“Put simply, (Monarch) failed to deliver on its promises and allowed waste to accumulate for months in and around HESI’s facilities,” Sanford said in its countersuit. “HESI was left with no choice but to make immediate, alternative arrangements to ensure proper disposal of the waste that (Monarch) failed to destroy.”