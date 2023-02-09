Local health agencies provide radon test kits to use at home

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Public Health and Polk County Public Health are offering free radon test kits for those wanting to ensure their homes have safe levels of radon.

Kits can be picked up from Grand Forks Public Health on the third floor of the Grand Forks County Office Building on 151 S. 4th St., and kits from Polk County Public Health can be picked up from their locations in Crookston, East Grand Forks and McIntosh.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that comes from soil, according to both public health organizations’ press releases. This gas, over a long period of exposure, can cause lung cancer.

Grand Forks Public Health says that 63% of homes in North Dakota have an elevated level of radon, above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Action Level of 4.0 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). According to the EPA, North Dakota has the highest potential for elevated radon levels.

Polk County Public Health says 40% of Minnesota homes have elevated radon levels, about 4.2 pCi/L. For Polk County itself, 70% of homes tested from 2010-2020 had radon levels of 4.0 pCi/L or higher.

Radon testing kits can help detect these dangerous levels. Though these tests can be done year-round, the best time of the year is during heating season. Homes should be tested every two to five years, when buying or selling a home, before or after renovations or before making a lifestyle change that could cause someone to spend more time in the lower levels of their house, according to Grand Forks Public Health.

Polk County Public Health says that a radon test should be put in the lowest level of one’s home that is used frequently for two to five days. For those seeking to mitigate their homes’ radon levels, the Minnesota Department of Health’s website has a list of radon mitigation professionals.

Grand Forks Public Health also has more information about radon at www.grandforksgov.com/radon . Those who want to learn more or check that there are still radon test kits available can call 701-787-8100.