Health

Grand Forks Public Health offers pediatric walk-in immunization clinic

The logo for Grand Forks Public Health.
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 2:41 PM

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks Public Health is offering a walk-in pediatric immunization clinic this week at its headquarters in the county office building downtown.

Clinic hours are: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, April 25, and 27; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The clinic is being offered in recognition of National Infant Immunization Week, an annual nationwide observance highlighting the importance of protecting children 2 years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.

“It’s also a time to showcase the achievements of immunization programs and their partners in promoting healthy communities,” Tiffany Boespflug, registered nurse with Grand Forks Public Health, said in a news release.

Childhood vaccination is a billable service at GFPH, which accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Sanford Health, North Dakota medical assistance and Medicare Part B insurance, Boespflug said. Uninsured or underinsured families may be covered by a federal assistance program.

A Center for Disease Control report in 2020 found a troubling decrease in routine childhood vaccinations because families were staying home. While families were heeding public health warnings about going out, many children missed their recommended vaccinations, according to Grand Forks Public Health.

“This year, more than ever, GFPH recognizes the critical role vaccination plays in protecting our children and communities and the nation’s public health from serious childhood disease,” according to a news release from GFPH. “As opportunities for in-person learning and play grow, CDC recommends families check with their healthcare providers to make sure children are up-to-date on well-child visits and recommended vaccines, following disruptions from COVID-19.”

Rachel Flores, GFPH pediatric immunization program manager, said, “We understand that it has been hard for parents to keep up with immunizations for their children over the past couple years, and we are happy to get everyone back on track.”

The pediatric immunization clinic is being offered “in addition to scheduled appointment times during our usual clinic hours during National Infant Immunization Week,” Flores said.

Grand Forks Public Health also offers immunizations for all children and adults.

For more information, or to make an appointment, call (701) 787-8100 or visit Grand Forks Public Health, Grand Forks County Office Building, 151 S. Fourth St. Suite N301.

