Dr. Donald Jurivich: As the band Moody Blues noted, aging becomes a question of balance

For those old enough to recall the rock group Moody Blues, they likely know one of their albums called “A Question of Balance.” As a top billing album at the time, it has timeless themes and many lyrics that resonate with someone who studies aging and provides healthcare for older adults. In their song “Question,” we hear the line “to learn as we grow old the secrets of our souls.”

I can’t say that the Moody Blues enlightened me to become a geriatrician, but who knows what subliminal effects it may have played in my career development? With each patient encounter, I relentlessly ask about balance.

“Did you have any falls ?” “Are you afraid of falling ?” “What are you doing to avoid falls?”

All these questions are part of better care for older adults under the Geriatric 4Ms framework for health care providers and patients.

As a refresher, clinical programs highly committed to better care of older adults consistently apply the Geriatric 4Ms: What Matters Most, Mind, Medications and Mobility.

By embedding the 4Ms into clinical practice, health care systems can become recognized and certified as Age Friendly Health Care programs. This designation signals that the health care provider strives for quality care of older adults while lowering health care costs. Given that many health care systems have yet to catch up with Age Friendly Health Care, numerous health care advocates are bringing the 4Ms to the consumer.

In this article, we focus on “Mobility.” The term has multiple connotations in older adult health care. Recently, I asked the newly minted artificial intelligence platform, ChatGPT, for a definition of older adult mobility, and this is what popped up:

“Mobility in older adults refers to the ability to move around and perform physical tasks, such as walking, climbing stairs, and carrying objects. As people age, their mobility can decline due to a variety of factors, including physical conditions such as arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and osteoporosis, as well as the normal effects of aging on the musculoskeletal and neurological systems.”

It does not mention how problems with mobility lead to falls.

When clinicians consider the question of mobility in older adults, first and foremost on their minds is the issue of fall risk. Roughly three categories of older adult patients exist: those who have never fallen and are at low risk for falls, those who have never fallen but are at high risk for falls, and those who have fallen and continue to be high risk for future falls. We should consider every older adult as a risk for falls.

One out of four older adults fall annually. Fall risk increases with increasing age for multiple reasons. Many medications increase fall risk, especially the sedatives and sleepers. I often tell my patients that one of the “Z” drugs they take for sleep can turn their balance into that of a drunken sailor within the first 30 minutes of taking the pill. I lament that the mere 30 minutes of extra sleep offered by the sleeping pill is hardly worth a broken hip.

Pills are not the only factor. Older adult bodies change in a way that the plumb line from ear to ankle moves forward and shifts body momentum outward and off balance. Reflexes slow with age and it becomes harder to compensate and counter a perturbation in gait that might occur on slippery ice.

As we age, our spinal cord reflex becomes lazy and forces the brain to take over balance and control. You can imagine how memory loss and neurodegenerative conditions adversely impact the brain’s ability to maintain balance. Other chronic conditions contribute to falls such as Parkinson’s disease and related syndromes that rob the anti-gravity muscles of their power and coordination.

Drop attacks are an old medical term that describes patients with heart failure whose legs get heavy and give out. Thus, usual age-dependent changes in postural stability, in addition to medications and chronic medical conditions, can all add up and increase the risk of falls. In medical terms, we refer to these as “intrinsic factors” that contribute to falls.

Extrinsic factors that may contribute to falls mainly entail environmental issues. Floors that transition from smooth and hard surfaces to soft and spongy surfaces are often the junctures of falls. The throw rug may be the older adult’s enemy. A highly patterned carpet, especially on the stairs may discombobulate the visual cues of the older adult and cause a misstep leading to a catastrophic fall. The trusty step ladder may not be as steady as it once was. The new body soap in the shower may add just enough slickness to the shower floor for a slip fall. Any one or all of these extrinsic factors may cause a fall.

Despite advances in medicine, we are not doing so well with preventing falls and fall related injuries and death. Falls are the fifth leading cause of death in the older adult population. A UND medical student interested in the question once found that rural older adults had more falls than urban older adults and the former had more broken bones than the latter. Overall, falls have increased over the past decade by 149%, according to the CDC. Usual medical care clearly is not meeting the challenge.

In the newly developed model of care centered on the Geriatric 4Ms, providers evaluate fall risk and create an action plan to prevent future falls. Obviously, a history of a fall indicates future risk, thus a doctor should always ask if there have been any falls in the past.

Regardless of the fall history, older adults should have some physical performance tests to evaluate their fall risk. One is to have the patient place one foot in front of the other and hold it for 10 seconds. Any wobble or unsteadiness signals a fall risk. Another test is walking speed. If you usually walk 0.8 meters per second or less, you have a high fall risk. Exceptionally slow walkers have an elevated risk of memory loss and hospitalization.

Based on the walking speed metric, hospital systems can rapidly identify older adult patients who need intensive, team based, geriatric health care.

Other performance tests include the Get Up and Go test and the Berg Scale. Sometimes a device called a forced plate scale can measure postural sway and help predict fall risk. Believe it or not, low grip strength can be a fall predictor.

Once a provider detects a fall risk, they ought to practice evidence-based medicine and refer their patient to a multi-disciplinary fall prevention clinic.

Not all health care systems have invested in a team-based approach to falls. Thus, the next best option is to consult physical therapy. The physical therapist focuses on postural control and balance by addressing four elements: strength, core balance, endurance and flexibility. Some programs have additional “tech” interventions, such as gait perturbation training and forced-plate postural sway. In the most elementary sense, if I can get my older adult patients to just simply sit and stand repeatedly while watching a TV commercial, I become a very happy doctor.

The seemingly simple commitment to performing daily sit-stand exercises is the first step toward a more intensive fall prevention program.

The other “ask” is to commit to twice weekly stretch-band therapy or its equivalent. One research study found that even 90-year-old men who did resistance training twice weekly showed remarkable benefits. The commitment to resistance training is bolstered by the pesky fact that we lose 1% lean body mass annually after the age of 60.

Optimally, an action plan for fall prevention created as a partnership between your provider and yourself should be as routine as getting your blood pressure checked. On the other hand, older adults can take the initiative to prevent falls. This action starts with a self-assessment of fall risk. If you have already fallen, then you need a professionally guided plan of action. Don’t ignore a fall event even if you were not injured. A self-assessment for fall risk can be found at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) web site ( https://www.cdc.gov/steadi/pdf/STEADI-Brochure-StayIndependent-508.pdf ).

A prescription for fall prevention can be found at the CDC web site and its STEADI program. At this point, the only Fall Prevention Clinic in North Dakota is located at Sanford Health Southpointe Clinic in Fargo. This comprehensive program involves a team of health care providers that include a geriatrician, pharmacist, physical therapist, nurse, and social worker.

Community-based programs exist for fall prevention. If you access the web site www.NDC3.org, you can find upcoming fall prevention programs delivered in the community. Recently, Grand Forks Public Housing Authority partnered with UND Geriatrics and Physical Therapy to create a comprehensive wellness program that includes an evaluation of fall risk. Similarly, the UND Geriatrics program partners with community health providers to do home assessments of fall risk via telehealth.

As inferred by the music of the Moody Blues, aging really becomes a question of balance. Through research and clinical programs here at our North Dakota universities we can better understand ways to compensate for both intrinsic and extrinsic factors that contribute to falls in late life. Inculcating clinical programs with the Geriatric 4Ms model of health care will greatly strengthen quality care for older adults that includes the reduction in falls.

Indeed, Medicare is likely to create fall rates with injury as a health outcome metric by which hospitals will be judged and compensated for their quality. Finally, each older adult and their loved ones need to take the initiative to understand fall risk and create a game plan to reduce the chances of falling and, equally importantly, falling without injury or death.

Dr. Donald Jurivich is professor and chairman of Geriatrics at the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Any opinions expressed in this article are strictly those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of UND or HRSA.