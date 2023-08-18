Grand Forks police respond to bicycle-vehicle crash

GRAND FORKS — A juvenile was involved in a bicycle-vehicle collision in Grand Forks.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue North.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Police Department, "the bicyclist rode the bike into the oncoming traffic of the motor vehicle. The driver was able to apply the brakes, however still struck the bicyclist."

The juvenile was transported to Altru Hospital, but the GFPD report noted that "it is not clear if the juvenile had any injuries at this time."

The GFPD asks anyone with information about the incident to call the office at 701-787-8000.

