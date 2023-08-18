Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks police respond to bicycle-vehicle crash

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Grand Forks police car logo tower sign .jpg
A Grand Forks Police Department cruiser is shown in this Herald file photo.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 6:52 AM

GRAND FORKS — A juvenile was involved in a bicycle-vehicle collision in Grand Forks.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue North.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Police Department, "the bicyclist rode the bike into the oncoming traffic of the motor vehicle. The driver was able to apply the brakes, however still struck the bicyclist."

The juvenile was transported to Altru Hospital, but the GFPD report noted that "it is not clear if the juvenile had any injuries at this time."

The GFPD asks anyone with information about the incident to call the office at 701-787-8000.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
08xx23 RichelleKruger1.jpg
Local
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Richelle Kruger says baking connects her with her family
1h ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
download.png
Local
Ingrid Andress to fill Saturday spot at Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights after Dylan Scott can't attend
15h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
081823 UNDstateOfUniversity1.jpg
Local
During State of University speech, UND President Andrew Armacost touts enrollment growth, new programs
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
In this Herald file photo, inline racers draft behind Melissa Dahlmann on U.S. Highway 81 south of Grand Forks during the annual "Rollin on the River Inline Marathon." Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Community
Rollin' on the Red Inline Marathon puts on 12th annual race in, around Grand Forks
1h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Fatal Crash
North Dakota
Man dies in crash near Pekin, North Dakota
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bryan Ford kayaks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Canoes, kayaks open doors to fishing adventures for paddling enthusiast
1h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken