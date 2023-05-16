99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks Police Department officers shoot dog after it killed another dog

A person also was injured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Grand Forks Police Department logo
Graphic by Grand Forks Police Department
By Staff reports
Today at 6:46 PM

GRAND FORKS — A dog was shot and killed by Grand Forks Police Department officers after the animal killed another dog and injured a person who tried to break up the scuffle.

According to a release sent from the GFPD, "officers were dispatched to a report of a dog bite. The caller reported that she was caring for a friend’s dog and that dog attacked and killed her pet dog. The aggressive dog was trying to attack another dog in the home. The caller tried to stop the attack and was injured."

Officers attempted to contain the aggressive dog, but the animal broke a catch pole that was being used in the incident. The dog then was running around a populated area between nearby apartment buildings, according to the GFPD report.

Officers then shot and killed the dog.

"All bullets were accounted for and there is no other damage or injuries from the shots," the GFPD report said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at 1636 28th Ave. South.

Officers on the scene were approached by two other residents who reported their dogs also were recently attacked by the aggressive dog.

The caller received medical care, according to the report.

