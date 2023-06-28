Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks man in custody followed stabbing

The victim was transported to Altru for treatment. The man's condition was not known as of Tuesday evening, June 27, according to police.

crime.jpg
By Herald staff
Today at 7:26 PM

GRAND FORKS — One man was transported to Altru with stab wounds Tuesday evening, June 27.

Grand Forks police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. 8th St. for a report of a stabbing at about 5 p.m., according to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department. When they arrived, the victim and witnesses reported that the attacker had already left, police say.

A 48-year-old Grand Forks man who is known to the victim was identified as a suspect and arrested a few blocks away. Charges have not yet been filed, but police have accused him of aggravated assault.

The victim's condition was not known as of Tuesday evening, police say, and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

