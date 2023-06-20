Grand Forks City Council votes to allow murals in residential areas

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks City Council voted 4-3 to allow murals in residential areas following a discussion at their meeting Monday night, June 19, that broadly found board members and citizens in attendance in favor of the change.

Prior to the change, murals were permitted in commercial and industrial zones, but had not been allowed in residential neighborhoods in order to keep a cleaner, more standardized look in those areas, City Administrator Todd Feland told the Herald prior to the meeting.

But Monday night, multiple board members and every resident who spoke during the public comment period expressed a belief that more murals lend themselves to a more vibrant, welcoming community.

"It adds to a sense of community. It enriches the property values and quality of life," said Bret Weber, Ward 3. "In a similar way, I believe that we should always be seeking to take our government processes as close to the people as possible, and in this case ... we have community members that have taken their own time to come forward with this very reasonable request to enrich their neighborhood."

The initial proposal only would have allowed murals displayed by public neighborhood schools. During the course of the discussion, council members broadened the proposal to also include private schools and churches.

Individual organizations that want to display a mural in a neighborhood will have to come before the Council for final approval.

"What they approved tonight was a process in which murals for public schools, private schools and churches now can be approved," Feland said.

The discussion was initiated by a group of University Park-area residents who hope to display a mural on a west-facing wall of Valley Middle School. The mural, which will be created by Valley students and local artists, will be displayed on a board that will travel with the school to its new building.

But Council President Dana Sande, urging caution, reminded the Council that the proposal was bigger than Valley Middle School, and the policy would take effect for the whole city.

Councilmember Rebecca Osowski, Ward 2, also suggested that passing the proposal would prove to be a slippery slope.

"Someone looking out their front window would potentially have to stare at this artwork for a long period of time," she said.

But Tricia Lunski, Ward 4, urged the Council to put their trust in the community.

"As an artist, I look forward to having murals, having a vibrant community that expresses people's personal feelings and thoughts," she said. "I trust the public school that they're not going to come up with something offensive or crazy, and I look forward to giving students the opportunity to have their artwork shown."

