From the Editor's Desk: Industries that impact our communities

School is out and summer has started – for some that means time at the lake, or traveling with family, or just relaxing with a good book – but we can still learn something new every day.

I don't know about you, but I'm interested in how the sausage is made and make a point to always be curious. When talking with people about their professions and the projects they create, digging into the hows and whys something was created can be as fulfilling as seeing the resulting product. It gives me a deeper appreciation for the work along with the innovation and ingenuity used to make it.

This month, we highlight some industries that impact our communities: construction, architecture and engineering, and the law. Hopefully you can learn a bit more from reading about them.

We take a look at how the current economic climate is affecting the construction industry and its suppliers. Material costs in construction are notorious for increasing year over year. The increase in interest rates is making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow money, so how are those construction businesses and projects being affected?

Four architects and engineers talked to us about their favorite projects. These are the professionals who design the intricate and complex spaces we inhabit and the infrastructure systems we utilize daily but never really think about - until something breaks. Read about these projects and maybe you'll look at the next building going up or road being constructed in a different way.

We also have a feature on the rural lawyer desert facing the country. Attorneys are in short supply in small communities. Virtual meetings and even virtual court proceedings have become the norm since the pandemic, but there's nothing like that face-to-face meeting with a client to ensure their legal issues are being capably and confidently represented. The reasons for the shortage and the challenges it creates are discussed in this edition.

Companies face challenges and must come up with solutions regularly, whether it's workforce shortages or ownership transitions. We talked with a successful manufacturing company in Wahpeton about its solutions, including rebranding under a new name – ContiTech USA, Inc. A company leader shares how, under new ownership, they're utilizing new business processes, accessing new technology, enhancing opportunities for product development and manufacturing capabilities and have global culture that is not often experienced in the area.

My hope for you this month, and with every edition, is that you learn something new. Stay tuned for our July edition, where we feature the Leaders & Legacies Award recipients.

I look forward to hearing from you at cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or 701-780-1276.