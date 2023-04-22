Friday's local scoreboard for April 21

Girls tennis

Friday’s results

Red River vs. West Fargo, postponed to 5/1 at 4 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Shanley 0

Thursday’s results

Red River at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/11

West Fargo Sheyenne at Wahpeton, postponed

Valley City at West Fargo, postponed to 4/24

Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/24

GF Central 7, Fargo North 2

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Julia Puhl 6-1, 6-3; 2. Lizzie Hardie, FN, over Magdalene Spicer 7-6 (0), 6-1; 3. Kellan Taragos, FN, over Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-2; 4. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, over Emma Burris 6-3, 6-4; 5. Stella Blue, GFC, over Gianna Espinoza 7-5, 6-0; 6. Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, over Izzy Miller 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Doubles

1. Stauss/G. Blue, GFC, over Puhl/Hardie 6-1, 6-0; 2. Spicer/Lemieux, GFC, over Taragos/Burris 6-1, 6-1; 3. S. Blue/Wilhelmi, GFC, over Espinoza/Miller 6-0, 6-1

Boys tennis

Thursday’s result

EGF Senior High at Moorhead, postponed to 4/27

Prep softball

Friday’s results

Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake Falls, postponed

Fargo Davies at Fargo Shanley, canceled

West Fargo Horace at Kindred, canceled

East Polk vs. Red Lake County (at Bagley), postponed

East Polk at Bagley, postponed

Menahga DH at Wadena-Deer Creek, postponed

Thursday’s results

EGF Senior High at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed to 5/2

Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/27

Devils Lake vs. Fargo South (at Fargo Shanley), postponed

Valley City at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/1

Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 5/13 at Fargo Davies

West Marshall at Red Lake Falls, postponed

Norman County East/UH at Thief River Falls-Goodridge, canceled

Mahnomen-Waubun at East Polk, postponed

Indus at Lake of the Woods, postponed

Detroit Lakes at Little Falls, postponed

Menahga at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, postponed

Prep baseball

Friday’s results

GF Central vs. Devils Lake, postponed to 5/20

Valley City DH at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/20

West Fargo Horace DH at Fargo South, postponed to 5/19

Fargo Shanley DH at West Fargo, postponed to 5/20

Fargo North DH at Wahpeton, postponed to 5/20

West Fargo Sheyenne DH at Bismarck Legacy, canceled

Blackduck at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Rockford, canceled

Thursday’s results

Sacred Heart at Kittson County Central, postponed to 5/18

Thief River Falls-Goodridge at Roseau, canceled

Norman County East/UH at Mahnomen-Waubun, postponed

Northern Freeze at Red Lake County, postponed

Ada-Borup at West Marshall, postponed

College softball

Friday’s results

Minnesota 6, Iowa 0

Upper Iowa 6-8, Minnesota Crookston 5-2

Jamestown 8-6, Doane 5-3

Thursday’s results

Augustana 12-16, Upper Iowa 3-0;

College baseball

Friday’s results

Oral Roberts 10, N.D. State 0

Illinois 9, Minnesota 3

Augustana 7-12, Minnesota Crookston 1-1

Mayville State 4-3, Bellevue 2-4

Thursday’s results

Sioux Falls 7-7, Augustana 2-8

Women’s tennis

Friday’s results

UMary 4, Winona State 3

Augustana 4, Minnesota Duluth 9

Sioux Falls 4, St. Cloud State 2

MSU Mankato 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

Denver 4, Omaha 0

North Dakota 4, Kansas City 1

Singles

1. Nyah Kauders, UND, over Michela Xibilia 6-4, 6-3; 2. Laura Munoz-Baroja, KC, vs. Sapir Sela, UND, 6-4, 2-6, 2-1, unfinished; 3. Andrea Jansson, UND, vs. Kate Miley, KC, 6-3, 2-6, unfinished; 4. Joana Cardona, KC, over Jule Schulte 7-5, 6-3; 5. Nore Heinitz, UND, over Ana Timofeyeva 6-1, 6-1; 6. Angela Georgieva, UND, over Eva Kresovic 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

1. Sela/Jansson, UND, over Xibilia/Munoz-Baroja 6-3; 2. Heinitz/Schulte, UND, over Cardona/Miley 6-0; 3. Kresovic/Timofeyeva, KC, vs. Kauders/Charlotte Bowles, UND, 5-4, unfinished

Saturday’s championship

North Dakota vs. Denver, 2 p.m.

Men’s tennis

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

Denver 4, Omaha 3

Drake 4, North Dakota 0

Singles

1. Jeremy Schifris, D, over Gerhard Sullwald 6-2, 6-1; 2. Cian McDonnel, UND, over Matija Matic 7-6 (8-6), unfinished; 3. Oliver Johansson, D, over Edmond Aynedjian 6-1, 6-0; 4. Evan Fragistas, D, over Nikita Snezhko 6-3, 6-4; 5. O. Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Riley Odell 6-4, 4-4, unfinished; 6. Reid Jarvis, D, over Jerall Yasin 7-6 (7-5), 1-2, unfinished

Doubles

1. Sullwald/Snezhko, UND, over Matic/Jarvis 6-6 (3-3), unfinished; 2. Johansson/Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Aynedjian/McDonnell 7-5; 7-5; 3. Schifris/Fragistas, D, over Odell/Yasin 6-0

Saturday’s championship

Denver vs. Drake, 10 a.m.