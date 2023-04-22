Friday's local scoreboard for April 21
Girls tennis
Friday’s results
Red River vs. West Fargo, postponed to 5/1 at 4 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Shanley 0
Thursday’s results
Red River at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/11
West Fargo Sheyenne at Wahpeton, postponed
Valley City at West Fargo, postponed to 4/24
Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/24
GF Central 7, Fargo North 2
Singles
1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Julia Puhl 6-1, 6-3; 2. Lizzie Hardie, FN, over Magdalene Spicer 7-6 (0), 6-1; 3. Kellan Taragos, FN, over Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-2; 4. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, over Emma Burris 6-3, 6-4; 5. Stella Blue, GFC, over Gianna Espinoza 7-5, 6-0; 6. Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, over Izzy Miller 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Doubles
1. Stauss/G. Blue, GFC, over Puhl/Hardie 6-1, 6-0; 2. Spicer/Lemieux, GFC, over Taragos/Burris 6-1, 6-1; 3. S. Blue/Wilhelmi, GFC, over Espinoza/Miller 6-0, 6-1
Boys tennis
Thursday’s result
EGF Senior High at Moorhead, postponed to 4/27
Prep softball
Friday’s results
Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake Falls, postponed
Fargo Davies at Fargo Shanley, canceled
West Fargo Horace at Kindred, canceled
East Polk vs. Red Lake County (at Bagley), postponed
East Polk at Bagley, postponed
Menahga DH at Wadena-Deer Creek, postponed
Thursday’s results
EGF Senior High at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed to 5/2
Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/27
Devils Lake vs. Fargo South (at Fargo Shanley), postponed
Valley City at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/1
Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 5/13 at Fargo Davies
West Marshall at Red Lake Falls, postponed
Norman County East/UH at Thief River Falls-Goodridge, canceled
Mahnomen-Waubun at East Polk, postponed
Indus at Lake of the Woods, postponed
Detroit Lakes at Little Falls, postponed
Menahga at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, postponed
Prep baseball
Friday’s results
GF Central vs. Devils Lake, postponed to 5/20
Valley City DH at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/20
West Fargo Horace DH at Fargo South, postponed to 5/19
Fargo Shanley DH at West Fargo, postponed to 5/20
Fargo North DH at Wahpeton, postponed to 5/20
West Fargo Sheyenne DH at Bismarck Legacy, canceled
Blackduck at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Rockford, canceled
Thursday’s results
Sacred Heart at Kittson County Central, postponed to 5/18
Thief River Falls-Goodridge at Roseau, canceled
Norman County East/UH at Mahnomen-Waubun, postponed
Northern Freeze at Red Lake County, postponed
Ada-Borup at West Marshall, postponed
College softball
Friday’s results
Minnesota 6, Iowa 0
Upper Iowa 6-8, Minnesota Crookston 5-2
Jamestown 8-6, Doane 5-3
Thursday’s results
Augustana 12-16, Upper Iowa 3-0;
College baseball
Friday’s results
Oral Roberts 10, N.D. State 0
Illinois 9, Minnesota 3
Augustana 7-12, Minnesota Crookston 1-1
Mayville State 4-3, Bellevue 2-4
Thursday’s results
Sioux Falls 7-7, Augustana 2-8
Women’s tennis
Friday’s results
UMary 4, Winona State 3
Augustana 4, Minnesota Duluth 9
Sioux Falls 4, St. Cloud State 2
MSU Mankato 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
Denver 4, Omaha 0
North Dakota 4, Kansas City 1
Singles
1. Nyah Kauders, UND, over Michela Xibilia 6-4, 6-3; 2. Laura Munoz-Baroja, KC, vs. Sapir Sela, UND, 6-4, 2-6, 2-1, unfinished; 3. Andrea Jansson, UND, vs. Kate Miley, KC, 6-3, 2-6, unfinished; 4. Joana Cardona, KC, over Jule Schulte 7-5, 6-3; 5. Nore Heinitz, UND, over Ana Timofeyeva 6-1, 6-1; 6. Angela Georgieva, UND, over Eva Kresovic 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
1. Sela/Jansson, UND, over Xibilia/Munoz-Baroja 6-3; 2. Heinitz/Schulte, UND, over Cardona/Miley 6-0; 3. Kresovic/Timofeyeva, KC, vs. Kauders/Charlotte Bowles, UND, 5-4, unfinished
Saturday’s championship
North Dakota vs. Denver, 2 p.m.
Men’s tennis
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
Denver 4, Omaha 3
Drake 4, North Dakota 0
Singles
1. Jeremy Schifris, D, over Gerhard Sullwald 6-2, 6-1; 2. Cian McDonnel, UND, over Matija Matic 7-6 (8-6), unfinished; 3. Oliver Johansson, D, over Edmond Aynedjian 6-1, 6-0; 4. Evan Fragistas, D, over Nikita Snezhko 6-3, 6-4; 5. O. Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Riley Odell 6-4, 4-4, unfinished; 6. Reid Jarvis, D, over Jerall Yasin 7-6 (7-5), 1-2, unfinished
Doubles
1. Sullwald/Snezhko, UND, over Matic/Jarvis 6-6 (3-3), unfinished; 2. Johansson/Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Aynedjian/McDonnell 7-5; 7-5; 3. Schifris/Fragistas, D, over Odell/Yasin 6-0
Saturday’s championship
Denver vs. Drake, 10 a.m.
