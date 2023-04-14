99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Flooding in the Grand Forks area

People throwing sandbags at Trinity Lutheran Church near the flooding Red Lake River in Crookston, MN, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

This is where you'll find the latest news about flooding in the Grand Forks area, along with current flood conditions and a look back at the flood fight history in our area.

NEWS
RESOURCES
RED RIVER LEVEL
HISTORIC FLOOD PHOTOS
HISTORIC FRONT PAGES
RIVER CREST RECORDS
FLOOD HISTORY ARCHIVE
Forest River flooding.jpg
North Dakota
Forest River flooding closes roads in part of northeast North Dakota
Highway 81 is closed from Minto to North Dakota Highway 17 in Grafton.
SABIN.Still001.jpg
Minnesota
Stretch of Highway 52 south of Sabin set to close due to flooding
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the section of the Highway between County Road 11 and County Road 21 will be closed for several days once completely submerged.
April 14, 2023 08:54 PM
Red River on April 13, 2023.jpg
North Dakota
Flooding expected to start late next week for much of Red River Valley
In a National Weather Service flood update on Friday, April 14, Amanda Lee, service hydrologist, said while the snowpack has started to melt, water has been slow to reach the river system.
April 14, 2023 03:34 PM
kindred.Still001.jpg
North Dakota
Dry soil proving helpful in flood fight, but rain can change the course of forecasts
The dry ground from last fall is soaking up a lot of the snow melt. But the dirt can only take in so much water, and rain could also change the course of flood forecasts.
April 13, 2023 07:10 PM

Flood fight resources

Current Red River level
  • Red River level according to NOAA

HISTORIC FLOOD PHOTOS

97Flood_Bratteli8.JPG
1/20: A photo from the Flood of 1997, submitted by Truman Bratteli
97Flood_Bratteli7.JPG
2/20: A photo from the Flood of 1997, submitted by Truman Bratteli
97Flood_Bratteli5.JPG
3/20: A photo from the Flood of 1997, submitted by Truman Bratteli
97Flood_Bratteli3.JPG
4/20: A photo from the Flood of 1997, submitted by Truman Bratteli
97Flood_Bratteli2.JPG
5/20: A photo from the Flood of 1997, submitted by Truman Bratteli
97Flood_Bratteli1.jpg
6/20: A photo from the Flood of 1997, submitted by Truman Bratteli
97Flood_Moore8.jpg
7/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Pat Moore.
97Flood_Moore4.jpeg
8/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Pat Moore.
97Flood_Stadstad15.jpeg
9/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad14.jpg
10/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad13.jpg
11/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad12.jpeg
12/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad11.jpeg
13/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad10.jpeg
14/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad8.jpeg
15/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad7.jpg
16/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad6.jpeg
17/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad5.jpeg
18/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad4.jpg
19/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.
97Flood_Stadstad2.jpeg
20/20: A photo of the Flood of 1997, submitted by Roger Stadstad.

Historic Grand Forks front pages

Record Red River crests
Recent crests

Archive: Remembering the flood of 1997
1997FloodFEATBye.jpg
Weather
FROM THE ARCHIVES: As an April blizzard moves into region, a look back on Blizzard Hannah
This Herald story from April 6, 1997, details the effects from Blizzard Hannah, which added to the severity of the Flood of 1997. Blizzard Hannah hit the region on April 4, 26 years ago.
April 04, 2023 02:35 PM
By  Herald Staff and Wire Reports
12XX16.N.GFH.STAUSS
Minnesota
East Grand Forks Mayor Gander reflects on his predecessor’s leadership qualities, life of service
Funeral for Lynn Stauss set for Friday at Hope Covenant Church
September 13, 2022 05:55 PM
By  Pamela Knudson
Marilyn Hagerty
Columns
Marilyn Hagerty: Memories from the 1997 flood flow for former local school principal
Sirens went off in the Lincoln Park area of Grand Forks, parents began picking up students at Lincoln School as the neighborhood was being evacuated 25 years ago.
May 03, 2022 08:31 AM
By  Marilyn Hagerty
082718.N.FF_.DIVERSION.jpg
Local
Fargo's new anti-flood system likely to have minimal impact on Grand Forks
The Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project, with a roughly $3 billion budget and an operational date projected for 2027, will create a channel for sending floodwaters around the west side of Fargo and onward north.
April 30, 2022 06:26 AM
By  Sam Easter
IMG_4164.jpeg
Community
MILLER: On the 1997 Grand Forks flood, the kindness of strangers and a boy's rebuilt baseball card collection
On April 25, 1997, some Grand Forks residents were allowed back in their homes. My family's story circulated the country.
April 25, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

Clinton visit 042297 eh
Community
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In 1997, then President Bill Clinton toured Grand Forks after the flood
This story was originally published on April 23, 1997
April 23, 2022 05:22 AM
 · 
By  Liz Fedor, Kevin Bonham, Randy Bradbury and Monte Paulson - Herald Staff writers
482G0531_01.MOV.Still001.jpg
News
'Felt helpless:' Grand Forks looks back at the flood fight 25 years ago
75% of homes were damaged by the flood along with hundreds of businesses.
April 23, 2022 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Come hell and high water photo.jpg
Community
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Come hell and high water: 25 years ago, the flood brought some of its toughest days
This story was originally published on April 21, 1997
April 21, 2022 06:27 AM
 · 
By  By Liz Fedor, Herald Staff Writer
Bill_Fire 07.jpg
Community
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A city scarred: In April 1997, floodwaters abundant, buildings burnt in Grand Forks
This story was originally published on April 20, 1997
April 20, 2022 07:25 AM
 · 
By  By Randy Bradbury, Herald Staff Writer
gfh fire retardant
Community
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The day that changed everything
This story was originally published on April 20, 1997.
April 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Jacobs and Mike Maidenberg, for the Herald staff
Lincoln Drive
Community
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Broken dikes, shattered hopes: 25 years ago city officials ask residents to evacuate
This story was originally published on April 19, 1997.
April 19, 2022 06:12 AM
A baby wearing blue and white looks up at the camera taking a picture of him.
Columns
A birth, an ice storm and a flood of memories
Our firstborn was two weeks old during Blizzard Hannah and a month old during the historic Flood of 1997.
April 18, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Herald pull quote, 4/16/22
Editorials
Our view: The silver lining of the Flood of 1997 is becoming easier to see
When the floodwaters breached the dikes on April 18, 1997, it devastated homes and businesses throughout East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. But the community regrouped and rebuilt.
April 16, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Herald editorial board
1942038+081615.N.GFH_.INLINE_1.JPG
Local
25 years after flood and flames, Greater Grand Forks’ biggest scar is a big strength
The Greenway has become a magnet for big events — like the Greenway Takeover Festival — for evening walks, or for people just hoping to take a moment to relax by the water.
April 16, 2022 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
Ginny Bollman.jpg
Community
Grand Forks woman's diary recalls the Flood of 1997
One family's account of living through, and surviving, the catastrophic natural disaster that wreaked havoc in the Red River Valley
April 16, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
More flood news
341181622_172611455680265_7711788595110366546_n.jpg
Minnesota
Widespread flooding expected as rapid snowmelt surges into Minnesota rivers
It comes after a winter that brought significant amounts of snow across Minnesota, reaching the top 10 snowiest winters for many parts of the state.
April 13, 2023 05:22 PM
By  Alex Derosier
Jake Gust surveys the Maple River southwest of Fargo during a March 2010 flight over the flooded landscape. David Samson / The Forum
Weather
Follow the latest river levels and crest forecasts in the region
River gauge graphs show levels and crest predictions for the Red River and tributaries for the basin in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.
April 13, 2023 04:58 PM
By  Forum News Service
Sorlie Bridge
Local
When do Grand Forks area bridges close?
Though there’s a clear outline for road, bridge and park closures, Grand Forks communication specialist John Bernstrom said “it’s a bit of a moving target.”
April 13, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
traillsandbag
North Dakota
Northern valley towns begin sandbagging operations ahead of flooding
Towns in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota have started preparing sandbags to use during spring and overland flooding.
April 12, 2023 05:21 PM
By  Ingrid Harbo
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
County director of emergency management presents commission with spring flood outlook
County and city will provide 24-hour access to facilities where residents can fill their own sandbags.
April 11, 2023 06:38 PM
By  Joe Banish
Grand Forks sign tower logo obelisk Sorlie.JPG
Local
North pedestrian bridge on Greenway closing Wednesday
The closure is due to anticipated rising floodwaters.
April 11, 2023 02:19 PM
By  Sav Kelly
ND Brief.jpg
North Dakota
Delayed snow melt and additional precipitation increase flood risks
Flood risks along the Red River are above long-term historical averages.
April 07, 2023 10:03 AM
By  Sav Kelly
040723.N.FF.Melt.3
Weather
Warming temperatures across region will unleash ‘significant melting’ over next 2 weeks
The National Weather Service expects the melt will "start in earnest next week," as a possible top 10 Red River flood in Fargo approaches.
April 06, 2023 05:04 PM
By  Patrick Springer
040623 Blizzard4.jpg
North Dakota
Latest round of snow increases chances of major flooding in Red River Valley
Amanda Lee, with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, says the latest round of snow could push more areas to major flood levels this spring
April 05, 2023 03:00 PM
By  Ingrid Harbo
On a snowy, muddy landscape, about 20 people in bright yellow and orange safety vests are dwarfed by a looming concrete structure through which water is flowing.
Fargo
Wild Rice River permanently rerouted in major milestone for F-M flood diversion
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the permanent diverting of the Wild Rice is a historic move that marks significant progress in the flood protection project.
March 31, 2023 12:23 PM
By  Robin Huebner
032423.N.FF.FLOODOUTLOOK.1
North Dakota
Late-season snow, cold significantly raise flood risk in Red River Valley
The timing of the thaw and any additional snow or rain will be the most decisive factors contributing to the spring flood risk.
March 23, 2023 11:54 AM
By  Patrick Springer
Fisher students sandbag.jpg
Minnesota
Communities on Red Lake River affected by major flooding last spring begin flood preparation
In April 2022, Fisher and Crookston, Minnesota, both fought flooding with sandbags to prevent water from overtaking their dikes. In both towns, flood preparation is underway for this spring.
March 18, 2023 06:48 AM
By  Ingrid Harbo
392023-floodOutlook.2
North Dakota
After southern valley snowfall, risk for significant spring flooding in Red River Basin increases
A Thursday, March 9, National Weather Service flood outlook shows an increased risk of moderate or higher flooding in the Red River Valley and along its tributaries since the last outlook was issued.
March 09, 2023 04:56 PM
By  Ingrid Harbo
