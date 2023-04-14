Flooding in the Grand Forks area
This is where you'll find the latest news about flooding in the Grand Forks area, along with current flood conditions and a look back at the flood fight history in our area.
Highway 81 is closed from Minto to North Dakota Highway 17 in Grafton.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the section of the Highway between County Road 11 and County Road 21 will be closed for several days once completely submerged.
In a National Weather Service flood update on Friday, April 14, Amanda Lee, service hydrologist, said while the snowpack has started to melt, water has been slow to reach the river system.
The dry ground from last fall is soaking up a lot of the snow melt. But the dirt can only take in so much water, and rain could also change the course of flood forecasts.
HISTORIC FLOOD PHOTOS
This Herald story from April 6, 1997, details the effects from Blizzard Hannah, which added to the severity of the Flood of 1997. Blizzard Hannah hit the region on April 4, 26 years ago.
Sirens went off in the Lincoln Park area of Grand Forks, parents began picking up students at Lincoln School as the neighborhood was being evacuated 25 years ago.
The Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project, with a roughly $3 billion budget and an operational date projected for 2027, will create a channel for sending floodwaters around the west side of Fargo and onward north.
On April 25, 1997, some Grand Forks residents were allowed back in their homes. My family's story circulated the country.
This story was originally published on April 23, 1997
75% of homes were damaged by the flood along with hundreds of businesses.
This story was originally published on April 21, 1997
This story was originally published on April 20, 1997
This story was originally published on April 20, 1997.
This story was originally published on April 19, 1997.
Our firstborn was two weeks old during Blizzard Hannah and a month old during the historic Flood of 1997.
When the floodwaters breached the dikes on April 18, 1997, it devastated homes and businesses throughout East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. But the community regrouped and rebuilt.
The Greenway has become a magnet for big events — like the Greenway Takeover Festival — for evening walks, or for people just hoping to take a moment to relax by the water.
One family's account of living through, and surviving, the catastrophic natural disaster that wreaked havoc in the Red River Valley
It comes after a winter that brought significant amounts of snow across Minnesota, reaching the top 10 snowiest winters for many parts of the state.
River gauge graphs show levels and crest predictions for the Red River and tributaries for the basin in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.
Though there’s a clear outline for road, bridge and park closures, Grand Forks communication specialist John Bernstrom said “it’s a bit of a moving target.”
Towns in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota have started preparing sandbags to use during spring and overland flooding.
County and city will provide 24-hour access to facilities where residents can fill their own sandbags.
The closure is due to anticipated rising floodwaters.
Flood risks along the Red River are above long-term historical averages.
The National Weather Service expects the melt will "start in earnest next week," as a possible top 10 Red River flood in Fargo approaches.
Amanda Lee, with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, says the latest round of snow could push more areas to major flood levels this spring
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the permanent diverting of the Wild Rice is a historic move that marks significant progress in the flood protection project.
The timing of the thaw and any additional snow or rain will be the most decisive factors contributing to the spring flood risk.
In April 2022, Fisher and Crookston, Minnesota, both fought flooding with sandbags to prevent water from overtaking their dikes. In both towns, flood preparation is underway for this spring.
A Thursday, March 9, National Weather Service flood outlook shows an increased risk of moderate or higher flooding in the Red River Valley and along its tributaries since the last outlook was issued.