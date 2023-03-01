Familiar matchups set for Section 8 boys hockey finals

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The Minnesota Section 8 boys hockey powerhouses will play this week with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Roseau will play Moorhead in the Section 8AA championship at 7 p.m. Thursday in the East Grand Forks Civic Center.

It will be the fifth time in the last 10 years the Rams and Spuds have met with a trip to state on the line.

Roseau won in 2014, its last trip to state. Moorhead, aiming to go to its fifth-straight state tournament, beat Roseau in the 2017, 2020 and 2021 section finals.

In Section 8A, Warroad and East Grand Forks Senior High will play in the final for the sixth time in the last 10 years.

The Green Wave won in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021. Warroad beat East Grand Forks in the 2020 final.

Section 8AA

Moorhead, 18-9, swept Roseau this season.

The Spuds beat the Rams 5-1 in Roseau in December and shut them out 3-0 in Moorhead two weeks ago.

Moorhead enters the section title game on a nine-game winning streak.

Aaron Reierson is the leader for the Spuds. He has a team-high 28 goals. No other Spud is in double digits. Sophomore Mason Kraft has been his primary setup man with 26 assists in 27 games.

Spuds defenseman Garrett Lindberg (17 points) is expected to be highly recruited among NCAA Division-I teams. He's eligible to commit beginning Aug. 1.

The Rams (19-7-1) are led by junior Noah Urness, who has 44 goals and 85 points in 27 games. Urness has only been held without a point in two games this season — both against Moorhead. He has 15 points in the last three games.

Gavin Jensen (51 points), Tanner George (47) and Jake Halvorson (40) sit behind Urness on the scoring chart.

Section 8A

Warroad, ranked No. 1 in the state, still is chasing an undefeated season. The Warriors are 26-0-1.

But Senior High, ranked No. 5 in the state and seeded second in the section, has given the Warriors a couple of their most competitive games this season.

Warroad edged the Green Wave 4-2 in East Grand Forks (with an empty-netter) and 3-2 in Warroad the following day.

Warroad, looking for its first state title since T.J. Oshie's senior year in 2005, is led by a few superstar players.

Minnesota Duluth commit and 2023 NHL Draft eligible forward Jayson Shaugabay is the leading scorer with 31 goals, a state-high 53 assists and 84 points. Shaugabay is a finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Hockey award.

His linemate, Carson Pilgrim, has 43 goals and 81 points. Offensive defenseman Ryan Lund has 41 points.

Warroad goalie Hampton Slukynsky is a Northern Michigan commit and a candidate for the Frank Brimsek Award as the state's best senior goalie. Slukynsky has a .946 save percentage and nine shutouts.

The Green Wave (16-11) are more of a balanced team.

Forward Brock Schultz is the leader with 21 goals and 41 points. His linemate, Landon Jamieson, has 36 points.

Defensemen Grady Magner (10 goals, 19 points) and Cole Bies (seven goals, 17 points) also get involved in the offense.

Section 8 championship games

On Thursday

8AA boys: Moorhead vs. Roseau, 7 p.m. in East Grand Forks.

8A boys: Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m. in Thief River Falls.