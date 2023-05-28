99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Crisp & Green on track for fall opening in Grand Forks

The owner will be the 322 Hospitality Group of Grand Forks, which also has the soon-to-be opened Olive Ann Hotel and Events Center, Sky’s restaurant and other businesses in the region.

Grand Forks logo Smiley.jpg
A water tower in Grand Forks smiles at passersby. (Grand Forks Herald)
By Kevin Fee
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — Crisp & Green was founded by Steele Smiley, who has a long background in fitness gyms.

You have to love the name, Steele Smiley.

He’s smiling more than ever these days, because the business he started has grown more than he could have imagined when the first Crisp & Green opened in Wayzata, Minn., in 2016. Fargo was the first Crisp & Green restaurant in North Dakota. Grand Forks is next. The business will open in the fall at the former HuHot Mongolian Grill building along South Columbia Road.

The same group building the Grand Forks location will open restaurants in Bismarck, Rapid City, S.D., and the Montana cities of Missoula, Bozeman and Billings within five years. The owner will be the 322 Hospitality Group of Grand Forks, which also has the soon-to-be opened Olive Ann Hotel and Events Center, Sky’s restaurant and other businesses in the region.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing, fast-casual chains in the U.S.,” Landon Bahl, director of business development for 322 Hospitality Group, said of Crisp & Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahl said Smiley couldn’t find too many fast-casual, healthy places to eat when he was involved in the fitness business.

“So he started this. They are taking over the space quite rapidly, and we were able to secure a handful of locations,” he said.

Bahl will oversee the six new locations in Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota. He says when 322 Hospitality Group was looking for a healthy food business, Crisp & Green came to the forefront after they talked with the group in Wayzata.

“When you talk to the company, and you go talk to anybody on their team, you can just see the drive, the passion and the motivation they have to continue to make this brand successful,” Bahl said. “And the product is phenomenal. The product is delicious. It’s healthy. Especially after COVID, a lot of people are looking for healthier options and healthier fast-casual options.”

Bahl likes the high-visibility, high-traffic location the group has secured at 2712 S. Columbia Rd.

“It’s one of the most traveled roads in our city,” he said. “We will be on the east side (of the strip mall), so we’ll have awesome exposure. We are in the restaurant corridor there on S. Columbia and 32nd.”

The 322 Hospitality Group is busy.

Sky’s will reopen as Skies 322 at the end of the month. Inside the Olive Ann will be a Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea shop. In addition, a Sweetwaters location is planned for 47th Avenue South.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group is going all in with Crisp & Green.

“Certainly it’s a big undertaking, but the brand is great, and the franchise is awesome to work with,” Bahl said. “These restaurants are doing very, very well, in both large communities and smaller communities like ours. Their stores are bright, fresh looking and modern.

“Imagine Chipotle, only for salads, bowls and acai bowls.”

Crisp & Green does serve protein, such as chicken and shrimp, within its green menu.

With Smiley’s background in fitness, Crisp & Green also conducts fitness classes inside and outside at its locations at least once a month.

Crisp & Green announced the Grand Forks location a few months ago on social media.

“When Crisp & Green announced its Grand Forks expansion on social media last fall, it received massive positive feedback,” Bahl said. “Crisp & Green stated that it was one of its biggest social media announcements for a location they had had and were very pleased with how thrilled Grand Forks was.”

By Kevin Fee
Kevin Fee is a freelance reporter for the Herald.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ice cream.JPG
North Dakota
International Peace Garden staff, volunteers preparing for summer visitors
May 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
052823.S.FF.BB400
Prep
How the North Dakota Class B boys 400 meters came down to a double nose-dive
May 27, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
052823.S.FF.EDC.softball
Prep
West Fargo claims EDC softball tourney title
May 27, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
052823.S.FF.AGjavelin.Weippert
Prep
Red River's Ella Weippert wins state javelin title, then plays in EDC softball championship
May 27, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller