Weekly recap: Check out some of the top-read stories from this week

Check out some of the top read stories from the week of May 5.

Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Garrett Larson, owner of Ronnings in International Falls, Baudette, Thief River Falls and Roseau, was named the 2023 Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Hugo’s 'pleasantly surprised' by business at store in Fosston, Minnesota

“Nothing has changed whatsoever, so hopefully over time we’ve been able to relinquish those fears,” Torrie Enget, area director for Hugo’s, said. “What we have done is we’ve brought in some new stuff – we haven’t taken out anything but some things that have been very successful within our current markets, in our current stores, we’ve just added those in to supplement things that they were already doing great here.”

Contractors put the finishing touches on a digital sign at the new Hugo's in Fosston, MN, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Seven years after cutting baseball, UND has its first Major League player in Muckenhirn

Muckenhirn was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 11th round in 2016, marking a distinction as the highest draft pick in UND baseball history and breaking a mark that stood since 1968 when Alex Cooley was taken in the 17th round by the Oakland A's.

It has been a long road from the draft to the big leagues.

May 3, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Zach Muckenhirn (71) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Muckenhirn, a former UND standout, made his MLB debut. He becomes the first UND player to reach the major leagues. Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

NCHC, Big Ten teams push for home-site NCAA regionals

Members of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the Big Ten were the primary supporters of the change.

But like other times this idea has been raised in the past 10 years, there did not appear to be nearly enough consensus to make it happen, especially after a year in which attendance was strong at the regionals.

