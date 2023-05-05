Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Weekly recap: Check out some of the top-read stories from this week

Northwest Minnesota business owner named top young entrepreneur; NCHC, Big Ten teams push for home-site NCAA regionals; Grand Forks man arrested for suspected fentanyl overdose of toddler

MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Detroit Tigers
May 3, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Zach Muckenhirn (71) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Muckenhirn, a former UND standout, made his MLB debut. He becomes the first UND player to reach the major leagues. Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Staff reports
Today at 6:43 PM

Check out some of the top read stories from the week of May 5.

Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Garrett Larson, owner of Ronnings in International Falls, Baudette, Thief River Falls and Roseau, was named the 2023 Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Read more here .

Garrett Photo.JPG
Garrett Larson, owner of Ronnings in Thief River Falls, Roseau, International Falls and Baudette, Minnesota, was named the 2023 Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Contributed / Garrett Larson

Hugo’s 'pleasantly surprised' by business at store in Fosston, Minnesota

“Nothing has changed whatsoever, so hopefully over time we’ve been able to relinquish those fears,” Torrie Enget, area director for Hugo’s, said. “What we have done is we’ve brought in some new stuff – we haven’t taken out anything but some things that have been very successful within our current markets, in our current stores, we’ve just added those in to supplement things that they were already doing great here.”

Read more here .

042923 Hugos1.jpg
Contractors put the finishing touches on a digital sign at the new Hugo's in Fosston, MN, Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Seven years after cutting baseball, UND has its first Major League player in Muckenhirn

Muckenhirn was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 11th round in 2016, marking a distinction as the highest draft pick in UND baseball history and breaking a mark that stood since 1968 when Alex Cooley was taken in the 17th round by the Oakland A's.

It has been a long road from the draft to the big leagues.

Read more here .

NCHC, Big Ten teams push for home-site NCAA regionals

Members of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the Big Ten were the primary supporters of the change.

But like other times this idea has been raised in the past 10 years, there did not appear to be nearly enough consensus to make it happen, especially after a year in which attendance was strong at the regionals.

Read more from this story.

University of North Dakota players take a breather Thursday, March 23, 2017, during practice for the NCAA West Regional hockey tournament at Scheels Arena in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum
University of North Dakota players take a breather Thursday, March 23, 2017, during practice for the NCAA West Regional hockey tournament at Scheels Arena in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
