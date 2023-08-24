Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Valley Senior Living officials dedicate Tufte Manor courtyard to Myra Foundation

The Myra Foundation provided $70,000 for the project, which was started in 2020.

082523 Tufte1.jpg
Shaun Havis, left, director of development for the Valley Senior Living Foundation, and John Botsford, president of the Myra Foundation, are photographed on the new courtyard at Tufte Manor, dedicated to the Myra Foundation with a plaque during an event Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 12:11 PM

GRAND FORKS — The newly renovated courtyard at the Valley Senior Living’s Tufte Manor provides a pleasant, inviting haven where the facility’s nearly 70 residents can enjoy nature with its flowers, birds and butterflies, officials say.

The courtyard at Tufte Manor, at 3300 Cherry St. was formally dedicated in honor of the Myra Foundation during a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 22.

“Anytime you can enhance outdoor living space for a facility like this, it’s fantastic,” said John Botsford, president and one of three trustees of the Myra Foundation.

The Myra Foundation provided $70,000 for the project, which was started in 2020, according to Sally Grosgebauer, VSL director of marketing.

Tuesday’s ceremony was meant to celebrate and thank the donors, contractors and VSL employees who made the “life-enhancing” improvements possible, said Shaun Havis, director of development for the VSL Foundation.

Among those Havis recognized for their work on the project were Shea’s Nursery, the Widseth Smith Nolting firm, ICS (Industrial Contract Services) Inc., and the VSL Club.

A garden plot in the back courtyard is dotted with the names of donors who provided funding for the landscaping through the “Tufte Manor Improvement Campaign.”

"The residents spend a lot of time in the courtyard," Grosgebauer said. "They had a large say (in the changes), and were able to pick fabrics and textures."

The 82-year-old Myra Foundation has given ongoing support to the Valley Senior Living organization, said Garth Rydland, VSL’s president and CEO.

“Ever since the time, when I came here in ‘96, we have had a project in front of the Myra Foundation every year,” Rydland said. “The Myra Foundation has been there every step of the way.”

At one point, “when we had no money, Myra paid for carpet in the hallway” of one of the VSL facilities, he said.

The cafe’ at Valley Senior Living on 42nd Street is also dedicated to the Myra Foundation, Rydland added.

During the dedication ceremony, Botsford noted that John Myra, who died at 39 and left no direct heirs, had the foresight to establish the first charitable trust in North Dakota. At the time of his death, his assets were valued at $400,000.

“Today, we’re basically giving away twice that each year,” said Botsford, who has served as foundation president for more than 20 years. “Myra is now a $15-16 million private foundation.”

“I think we touch just about every worthy charity in the county (of Grand Forks),” said Botsford, who also is a foundation trustee, along with Tracy Kennedy, an attorney with Zimney Foster, the same law firm that drafted the original document creating the Myra Foundation, and Emily Montgomery.

Part of larger project

The courtyard is part of a larger project, totaling about $200,000, that has upgraded the front and back of the facility, as well as its activity room, in the past several years. In addition to the Myra Foundation, other foundations have provided funding, as have donors, residents and their families, and VSL employees.

Another project addressed in this improvement plan was the repair of a water main break. However, no Myra Foundation funds were used for this unexpected repair project, Grosgebauer said.

082523 Tufte2.jpg
Music therapist Lindsey Moffitt directs a Tufte Manor Chimes Choir at Tufte Manor during Tuesday's ceremony to dedicate the facility's newly renovated courtyard to the Myra Foundation.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

In the back courtyard, the Myra Foundation funded extensive changes. A small cement slab has been replaced with a much larger cement surface that has been outfitted with solid, high-quality, all-weather patio furniture — including chairs, gliders and tables.

The heavy-duty furniture is “indestructible” and won’t tip over or blow over, Botsford said.

“(The furniture) will look like this in 20 years,” Rydland said. “It’s built to last.”

Angie Goulet, Tufte Manor administrator, said, “it’s easier for residents to get in and out of.”

The glass-top tables have also been replaced; they posed a hazard to residents, Goulet said. “One of the table’s umbrellas went down and shattered the glass,” she said. “That won’t happen again.”

The area has been enhanced with new landscaping – including an assortment of shrubs and flowering plants – and large rocks were introduced to allow for proper drainage.

“There are only so many places to go in a facility like this,” Botsford said, adding that this renovated outdoor space “is healthy for the residents.”

The VSL chaplain, the Rev. Bud Johnson, closed the dedication ceremony with a blessing and a prayer that the courtyard be “a place of solitude, a place of peace, and a place where we sit and pray and just enjoy nature.”

20230822_143618.jpg
Garth Rydland (from left), CEO and president of Valley Senior Living; John Botsford, Myra Foundation president; and Shaun Havis, director of development for the Valley Senior Living Foundation, show the plaque that will be displayed in the courtyard at Valley Senior Living on Cherry-Tufte Manor. The plaque includes a photo of John Myra, who, 82 years ago, established the Myra Foundation, for which the courtyard is named.
Photo by Pamela Knudson / Grand Forks Herald

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
