Valley Senior Living employees honored by North Dakota Long Term Care Association

GRAND FORKS – Two employees at Valley Senior Living were honored recently as Caregiver of the Year and Social Worker of the Year by the North Dakota Long Term Care Association at its 46th annual convention in Bismarck.

Shannon Holte, who was named Social Worker of the Year, has dedicated her entire 35-year career to social work at Valley Senior Living, according to Sally Grosgebauer, director of marketing at the facility.

Holte has been an advocate for residents’ rights, is active in the Alzheimer’s Association, and is a virtual dementia trainer.

Kinzie Grinde (left), a CNA at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, receives the Caregiver of the Year Award from Shelly Peterson, president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, during the Association's annual convention in Bismarck. Contributed

Kinzie Grinde, who joined Valley Senior Living as a certified nursing assistant in September 2021, “has made an impact with residents she cares for and their families,” Grosgebauer said, noting that Grinde has been as a certified nurse aid for six years total.

Grinde has played a significant role in providing care for the family of Josh Proulx, who was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in his late 30s, Grosgebauer said.

The Caregiver of the Year Award is given annually to recognize employees who go above and beyond to substantially enhance the quality of life for residents and tenants in long term care facilities. All employees in North Dakota long-term care facilities are eligible for the awards.

The Social Worker of the Year is selected by the board members of the Long Term Care Social Workers of North Dakota organization. The LTCSWND president and members of a committee consisting of past recipients review the nominations and determine the award recipient, based on a point system.