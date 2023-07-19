Trees in Grand Forks scheduled to be removed due to Dutch elm disease

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Park District has slated several trees on Belmont Road and Cherry Street to be removed due to Dutch elm disease.

Although the Grand Forks Park District could not confirm the exact number of trees targeted for removal, Forestry Operations Manager Sean Lee said there appear to be fewer affected trees than in the past .

“Last year we removed about 100 trees,” Lee said. “It seems to be down this year.”

Dutch elm disease, considered one of the most destructive diseases to shade trees, is a fungal infection that is spread between trees via root systems or beetles. Once trees are infected, they remain infected until they eventually die from the disease or are removed.

The Grand Forks Park District has worked to combat the destructive disease since 1979, when the first case was identified in the area, according to the Park District’s website.

Every summer, once the trees are fully leafed, the Park District surveys all susceptible trees for Dutch elm disease, checking dry brittle leaves and browning at the ends of the branches. The definitive sign of infection is brown striping underneath the bark.

Once identified, infected trees are marked with a number and girdled to prevent the disease from spreading before they are removed, Lee said. The survey and removal process includes all of the trees in the city capable of becoming infected with Dutch elm disease, including those on private property.

The Park District will not know the total number of trees impacted by the disease this year until October, Lee said.

While there is no way to save an infected tree, there are preventative measures people can take, Lee said. Aside from just opting to plant Dutch elm disease-resistant trees, property owners can inject their trees with fungicide to prevent them from becoming infected. However this treatment is not permanent and will need to be repeated every other year, according to Lee.

Lee says new trees will be planted in the spring to fill in the spaces left when infected trees were removed, another process the Park District does every year.

The Park District did not provide an exact time or date that the trees on Belmont and Cherry would be removed, just that employees have started the survey process and identified trees that need to be removed.