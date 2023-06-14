Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Town Square Farmers Market returns to Grand Forks

After the long winter hiatus, the Town Square Farmer’s Market will open on June 17.

Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
The sun rises behind a water tower in Grand Forks. (Grand Forks Herald photo)
By Maeve Hushman
Today at 7:05 AM

GRAND FORKS — After a long winter hiatus, the Town Square Farmer’s Market will return to Grand Forks on June 17, offering an array of local artisans and entertainers as well as nonprofits in the coming weeks.

“There's so many great things, from fresh produce, home-baked goods and craft artisan pieces to a sense of community,” Town Square Farmer’s Market President Dawn Rognerud said. “It is just a really great way to interact in the community and get out and enjoy the little bit of beautiful weather we have in the summer, and just see people you probably don't always get to see.”

This year, there will be a mix of favorite returning vendors and some exciting fresh faces, Rognerud said. Bernie’s, Bully Brew, Urban Stampede, Archives and Happy Campers are the most recognizable names. There will also be two microgreens sellers, handmade beaded artwork, and two types of shaved ice vendors, one of which incorporates energy drinks into their shaved ice. There is a massive diversity in homemade, handcrafted, locally sourced artisan products to suit the needs of every customer, Rognerud said.

The fresh produce is the most popular product according to Rognerud. Produce vendors will be out in full force come July, including many new faces.

Local nonprofits will have booths each week, including North Dakota Shakespeare and Northern Valley Youth Orchestra, which will give small performances on the days they are the featured nonprofits.

While some of the vendors accept cards, bringing cash is the best option. However, market patrons who forget to bring cash can go to the Town Square Farmer’s Market headquarters to buy market tokens, which operate the same way as cash. The headquarters also accepts SNAP and EBT as payment for market tokens.

The Farmers’ Market is always accepting new vendors.

“We focus on local handcrafted or handmade goods,” Rognerud said. “We're always happy to accept new vendors.”

Prospective vendors can submit a request to be approved on the market website, Rognerud said.

“We do go through requests just to make sure they fit with our guidelines, which are homemade, homegrown and homebaked,” she said.

In addition to new vendors, the Farmer’s Market is also always accepting demo tapes for performers who want to play there. Prospective performers can submit their tapes on the market website under the entertainment tab, Rognerud said.

“We're filled up most of the time, so you’ve got to get in there early,” she said.

There are also weekly events and educational opportunities, from charcuterie board demos to a Japanese festival.

“Definitely just watch our Facebook, watch our websites,” Rognerud said. “There's just so much going on.”

